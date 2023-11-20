The seven Thanksgiving dinner tweaks that will save you hundreds of calories – and make your feast instantly healthy

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The average American will consume approximately 4,000 calories on Thanksgiving Day, double the recommended daily intake for an adult.

And for those on a diet, the day can be filled with endless anxiety about calorie counting, portion sizes, and overeating.

However, dieticians have told DailyMail.com seven simple tips for making Thanksgiving staples more nutritious and, in some cases, less caloric.

Experts say there’s no need to make drastic changes or deny yourself the holiday treats you love.

The following tweaks could mean you don’t waste your weight loss progress…

Turkey breast beaten against thighs

It is the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving feast. And if you’re on a diet, dietitians recommend choosing some parts of the bird over others.

“When people are trying to save calories or fat, turkey breast is the way to go,” said Lyssie Lakatos, dietician and co-founder of Nutrition Twins in New York, he previously told DailyMail.com.

This is because turkey breast is made with white meat, while legs and thighs have dark meat, which is usually lower in fat and, therefore, calories.

Also: avoid the skin. Yelena Wheeler, registered dietitian at the National Healthcare Coalition, told DailyMail.com: ‘Turkey is a relatively low-fat, high-protein food. However, turkey skin can become quite oily.’

Three ounces of turkey breast have 140 calories and 0.6 grams of fat, while one turkey leg with skin has 190 calories and 10 grams of fat, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Michelle Routhenstein, cardiology dietician and founder of Entirely Nourished, told DailyMail.com: ‘Roast your turkey using fresh herbs such as parsley, garlic and thyme to add flavour, which means you can reduce your salt intake, which can increase blood pressure. arterial.

“Drizzle it in its own juice instead of adding more butter, to reduce saturated fat.”

Swap the butter and cream for broth and Greek yogurt.

Using chicken broth instead of butter or cream in mashed potatoes reduces calories while maintaining a creamy texture.

On their own, potatoes are a healthy vegetable that is a good source of vital nutrients such as vitamin B6, vitamin C, fiber and potassium.

However, butter, milk, and cream can add extra calories and saturated fat, which can expand your waistline and spell trouble for your heart health in large amounts.

For example, one cup of homemade mashed potatoes has 240 calories and about two-thirds of the recommended daily intake of saturated fat.

Saturated fat has been linked to high cholesterol (the fatty substance that builds up in the arteries), which can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Routhenstein suggests swapping butter and cream for nonfat Greek yogurt and vegetable broth to reduce saturated fat levels.

Greek yogurt also contains muscle-boosting protein (20 grams per cup), potassium, zinc, and vitamins B2, B5, and B12.

Ditch the store-bought sauce and make it yourself

Ms. Routhenstein, a cardiology dietician, suggested increasing the nutritional value of the sauce with mushrooms and onions. She said they contain zinc, selenium and magnesium, which support immune health.

Store-bought liquid and powdered sauce is convenient, but it can also be loaded with salt, which contains sodium, the mineral that’s bad for your blood pressure.

According to the USDA, half a cup of liquid salsa contains 424 milligrams of sodium, more than one-fifth of the American Heart Association’s recommended daily limit of 2,300 milligrams.

Meanwhile, one packet of granulated sauce contains about 370 milligrams of sodium, 15 percent of the recommended daily amount.

Thicker types of sauce to which flour has been added may also contain additional calories.

Wheeler recommends skipping the premade variety and making your own by boiling turkey bones in water and adding a small amount of salt.

Routhenstein suggested improving nutrition by adding crimini mushrooms and sweet onions. He said they contain zinc, selenium and mangesium, which support immune health.

Zinc, for example, is vital for metabolism, growth and development, and wound healing.

Add fiber to your filling with whole wheat bread

Using white bread in the filling means you miss out on vital fiber that will keep you fuller longer and aid healthy digestion.

The filling is a mixture of dry bread, herbs, and often a mixture of vegetables and meat.

But experts say to opt for whole-grain breads, as white bread can lack vital nutrients like fiber.

This is because white bread is a refined carbohydrate, meaning that the most nutritious part of the grain has been stripped of its goodness.

Fiber increases satiety (or fullness), so without it, you’re more likely to revert to overeating for seconds. Fiber is also known to be crucial for regular bowel movements and reducing the risk of colon cancer.

Ms. Routhenstein said she also suggested doubling up on carrots, celery and onions to boost vitamins and minerals, while increasing feelings of fullness without extra calories.

Sprinkle cinnamon over the sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are naturally sweet, so you don’t need to add a lot of sugar or other sweeteners to the dish.

Sweet potatoes are a common Thanksgiving side dish and often one of the sugariest options on the menu.

Some of the most popular variations include those topped with sugar, syrup, or marshmallows.

Since sweet potatoes are already sweet, as the name suggests, Wheeler said these add-ins aren’t necessary.

“Opt for cinnamon as a flavoring, since it has virtually no calories,” she said.

Sweeten cranberry sauce with juice, not sugar.

Using orange juice instead of sugar adds sweetness to cranberry sauce while also containing a host of additional vitamins.

Eating too much cranberry sauce is one of the easiest ways to accidentally eat too much sugar at Thanksgiving dinner.

In fact, some commercial brands of cranberry sauce contain 30 percent sugar. And even homemade brands can have too much if you’re not paying attention.

According to the USDA, one cup of sweetened cranberry sauce can have up to 88 grams of sugar, which is more than double the daily intake recommended by the American Heart Association.

Routenstein recommends sweetening cranberry juice with zest and low-sugar orange juice. Although orange juice still contains sugar, it’s likely a smaller amount than you’d use in table sugar, and you’ll get a “boost of vitamin C and antioxidants.”

Make a Graham Cracker Pie Crust or Eat Half

Nutritionists recommend eating pie filling or using a graham cracker crust to reduce calories and fat.

For many, dessert is the highlight of the Thanksgiving meal.

In particular, pumpkin pie is a staple food that contains nutrients such as vitamin A, which promotes eye and immune health.

However, the crust is particularly rich in fat. One slice of traditional baked pie crust contains about 100 calories and eight grams of fat, about the same as a Mars bar.

One option is to simply eat the filling. But another way to cut back on fat is to make the pie with a graham cracker crust, which contains about the same amount of calories with half the fat.

However, Routenstein said it’s okay to savor dessert, especially during the holidays.

‘Some things are better kept traditional. “If pumpkin pie is your favorite dessert on Thanksgiving, enjoy a slice guilt-free with a well-balanced meal,” she said.