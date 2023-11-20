Memphis Gunman Suspected Of Killing 3 Women, Teen In Shooting Spree Found Dead: Police

In Tennessee, a suspect involved in a series of shootings that claimed the lives of four women and critically injured a fifth died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while attempting to evade authorities on Sunday.

The Memphis Police Department reported that Mavis Christian Jr., 52, was discovered dead in his car during a manhunt that ensued after the shootings occurred at three different locations in Memphis. The incidents resulted in the deaths of three women and a teenage girl, with another teenage girl left in critical condition.

The sequence of events began when officers responded to a shooting report at 9:22 p.m. on the 100 Block of Howard Drive, where a woman with a gunshot wound was found dead at the scene. Further investigations revealed two additional connected fatal shootings. At Field Lark Drive, a woman and a 13-year-old girl lost their lives, and a 15-year-old girl sustained critical injuries. Another fatality was discovered on Warrington Road, according to Memphis Police Officer Christopher Williams.

Law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal levels collaborated in the search for the suspect, leading to the discovery of Christian’s body. The investigation is ongoing.

