    A ship and its crew of 12 people were lost due to a storm in Turkey

    Nov 19, 2023 , ,

    NNA – The Turkish authorities announced that a ship and its crew of 12 personsnbsp;were lost in northwestern Turkey due to a violent storm, according to Agence France-Presse.

    The General Directorate of Maritime Navigation, a Turkish public body affiliated with the Ministry of Transport, said, ldquo;The ship Kafkametler, which flies the Turkish flag, issued a distress signal today at 10:29 a.m. (…) and our efforts to contact the ship and its crew remained unanswered.rdquo;

    The ship sent its last signal off the coast of Eregli, northwestern Turkey.

    The General Directorate of Maritime Navigation added: ldquo;Due to bad weather conditions, it is currently impossible to reach the location (where the ship is located) or see it from close up. Search and rescue efforts will begin with air and sea vehicles as soon as the weather permits.rdquo;

