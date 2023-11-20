Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Salam meets with his Qatari counterpart in Doha, both agree to activate joint committee

    By

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy amp; Trade, Amin Salam, held a meeting today with the Qatari Minister of Trade and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, at the ministryrsquo;s headquarters in Doha.

    During the meeting, bilateral relations between bothnbsp;countries and aspects of joint cooperation were reviewed,nbsp;especially in the commercial, investment, and industrial fields.

    Trade policies between the two countries were also discussednbsp;and it was agreed to activate the Lebanese-Qatari joint committee in preparation for holding a meeting early next year.

