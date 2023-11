NNA – The head of the Lebanese Kataebnbsp;Party, MPnbsp;Sami Gemayel, contacted this evening the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, MP Taymour Jumblatt, thanking him for PSP#39;snbsp;support for the Kataebnbsp;candidate, the elected Syndicate Deannbsp;Fadi Al-Masry, in the Bar Association elections that were held on Sunday.

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.