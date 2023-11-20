Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    Macron: France is ready to receive wounded or ill children from Gaza who need emergency care

    NNA – French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Sunday that ldquo;wounded or illnbsp;children from Gaza who need emergency care can receive treatment in Francerdquo; if that is ldquo;useful and necessary,rdquo; stressing that ldquo;France is ready to receive up to 50 patients in its hospitals,quot;nbsp;according to Agence France-Presse.quot;

    In a post on platformnbsp;ldquo;Xrdquo;, Macron said: ldquo;France is mobilizing all means at its disposal, especially air, so that (these children) can receive treatment in France if that is useful and necessary.rdquo;

