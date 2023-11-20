Video shows the moment rapper Key Vhani guns down her manager in the middle of a Miami street – before she is runover by a car fleeing the scene

Kevhani Camilla Hicks, 27, has been charged in the fatal shooting on October 9

Video shows the rapper shooting her manager after an argument with two men

The other man involved hit Hicks with a white car as he fled the scene

Rapper Key Vhani has been charged with murder after the shocking moment she allegedly shot and killed her manager on a Miami street after an argument – seconds before she was hit by a car – was captured on video.

Kevhani Camilla Hicks, 27, is charged with second-degree murder for the Oct. 9 shooting in front of Wynwood Walls, which her attorneys claim was self-defense.

Video obtained by NBC6 shows a female police identified as Hicks shooting the victim and then being run over by a white sedan as she flees the scene.

The footage shows Hicks – known by the stage name Key Vhani – and another man arguing outside a white car. As they start hitting each other, another person, reportedly her manager, gets out of the car and helps attack her.

Hicks is seen being knocked to the ground before all three get up and she begins walking in the opposite direction.

Then she pulls a gun out of her bag and ends up shooting her manager.

The other man gets into the car and runs the vehicle over Hicks as he escapes.

Video shows her getting up after being hit and running away.

Miami police said when they arrived on the scene, they found the man shot multiple times on the ground and Hicks with blunt force injuries nearby.

Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where the man, whose identity has not been released, died from his injuries.

“We know from her statement that the victim in this case is her manager and she says she is a singer. But we don’t know what led to this altercation,” Miami Police Department spokesman Michael Vega said.

The police report stated, “The defendant stated that she was scared because of the size of the victim and when she heard the victim yell, “I will kill you with one punch.”

Hicks said the victim appeared to position herself to lunge at her when she started shooting, but when she showed the video she claimed she feared for her life.

She has pleaded not guilty and her public defender said it is a “clear case of self-defense.”

During a hearing in October, Hicks was initially denied bond.

Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer said, “I believe she has a very good self-defense claim, but that claim is a defense to the charge, it does not alter the finding of probable cause for second-degree murder. The victim ran away and she shot him after he hit her.”

At a hearing in November, she was granted $50,000 bond plus house arrest and is expected to be released soon.

Court records show she has a hearing on Feb. 15.