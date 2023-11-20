EXCLUSIVE: Arabella Chi showcases her jaw dropping figure in a crop top and leggings as she signs a four figure deal with Boohoo

<!–

Arabella Chi showed off her stunning figure in a gray tracksuit as she signed a four-figure postal deal with Boohoo.

The former Love Island star, 32, looked stunning as she showed off her toned midriff in the long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings from the brand’s new active wear campaign.

She wore a simple gold chain and some small hoop earrings as she posed up a storm for photos.

The model let her long blonde locks be pulled over one shoulder and applied a flawless makeup palette to accentuate her beauty.

Arabella showed off her peachy bum in the activewear as she turned away from the camera and looked over her shoulder.

Amazing: Arabella Chi showed off her amazing figure in a gray workout ensemble as she signed a four-figure postal deal with Boohoo

Looking good: The Love Island star, 32, looked fantastic as she showed off her toned midriff in the long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings from the brand’s new active wear campaign

It comes after Arabella was seen on Wednesday for the first time since the robbery where she admitted feeling ‘physically ill’.

She was spotted stepping out in London in a Boohoo ensemble while walking her dog Astro after the criminal activity.

Last month, the reality contestant and model was dragged from her car, the same swanky Range Rover she got into during her London outing, and attacked by two men from an organized crime group during the scary incident.

She was on her way back from Ibiza with her father Paul when the incident happened after they took the ferry to Barcelona. The men slashed the tires of her £60,000 car and took her designer handbag, bag and passports.

She’s told it now The sun about the terrifying experience: ‘Reliving it all again makes me feel physically ill. It was so scary and I had nightmares about being dragged out of bed, like I was getting out of the car…

“I was terrified when it happened, but now that I know they were watching us and waiting to attack us, it’s even more terrible to think about it.”

She said the criminals slashed their tires as they waited at the traffic lights after leaving the ferry and when they got off with an electric pump, four men approached them.

Arabella thought they were being nice, but they were actually checking the car to see if there was anything valuable inside.

Stylish: She wore a simple gold chain and let her long blonde locks be pulled over one shoulder as she posed up a storm for photos

Getting out: It comes after Arabella was seen for the first time on Wednesday in the aftermath of her horrific robbery – which she admitted left her feeling ‘physically ill’

Scary: She was dragged from her car and attacked by two men from an organized crime group during the scary incident

Terrified: Arabella was traveling back from Ibiza with her father Paul (pictured) when the incident happened after they took the ferry to Barcelona

After the pumping failed, her father left to get help and she stayed in the car as the attackers approached, unlocked the car with a device and dragged her out.

Arabella said: ‘When I hear the doors unlocking I feel sick. I was terrified. This man grabbed my arm and pulled me out.”

Then she made such a fuss and noise that they left, but she was left with the fear that they would come back with more people.

‘I called my dad and screamed and cried my eyes out. I was petrified. That’s so scary to me, I don’t know what they would have done if they had come back.’

When her father returned, they realized that Arabella’s bag containing their passports and cash had been stolen by the second man, while the one who grabbed her had distracted her.

She says she has had nightmares and trouble sleeping since then and said she will never do that ride again and that if she does, she will take a different route.

She is now recovering at home with her family and friends around her.