Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy Hits Back at Donna Brazile for ‘Racist’ Mockery

    By

    Nov 19, 2023 , , , , ,
    Vivek Ramaswamy Hits Back at Donna Brazile for ‘Racist’ Mockery

    /

    Vivek Ramaswamy hit back at Democratic strategist Donna Brazile on Sunday after she intentionally mispronounced his name during an appearance on Friday’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher.

    “I wonder what they’d do if a white Republican intentionally mispronounced Donna’s name & then told her to return ‘home,’” Ramaswamy wrote on X, quoting a post that included the clip and alleged Brazile implied Ramaswamy should go home to India.

    During a panel discussion with host Bill Maher and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Brazile first mispronounced Ramaswamy’s name and then said he “needs to shut the hell up and go home.” Maher corrected her, though she dismissed the correction.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

