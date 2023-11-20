Travis Head insists ‘not in a million years did I think that would happen’ after his incredible innings inspired Australia to World Cup glory… and Pat Cummins reflects on reaching ‘pinnacle of international cricket’

Travis Head smashed a brilliant 134 out of 120 balls to claim World Cup glory

Captain Pat Cummins congratulated the Australian selectors and medical team on their victory

India coach Rahul Dravid describes a ‘tough day at the office’ for his team

Travis Head inspired Australia to World Cup glory against hosts India with a stunning century, then admitted: “Not in a million years would I have thought this would happen. “

Head made a sparkling 134 from just 120 balls as Australia quickly reached their target of 241 with six wickets and seven overs to spare in front of a crowd of 92,000 in Ahmedabad.

“What an incredible day,” he said after becoming the third Australian – after Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist – to score a hundred goals in a World Cup final. “I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

Head had missed Australia’s first five group matches while recovering from a broken hand, and captain Pat Cummins praised the selectors for taking the risk to select him in the team.

“The medical team was fantastic,” he said. “They might have looked really stupid. But it paid off. I couldn’t be happier for Trav.

Travis Head lifting the trophy with teammate Marnus Labuschagne after the two formed a strong partnership

Head was instrumental in Australia’s defeat of home favorites India in the World Cup final.

Head’s heavily bandaged hand in the match against New Zealand, he broke it and missed the first five matches

Cummins, who ended up leading his team to nine straight wins to win the trophy, described the victory as “huge”, adding: “It’s the pinnacle of international cricket, especially here in India, with this crowd.”

“It’s been a big year for everyone, with the World Test Championship and Ashes. But to top it all off, these are the moments you will remember for the rest of your life. You only get a chance at the World Cup every four years, and the whole cricketing world stops by.

“I was a little nervous in the morning, just seeing the blue sea in the hotel and walking to the ground. But you knew you were walking towards something pretty special. It’s an experience you will never forget.

India coach Rahul Dravid described his team’s defeat as a “tough day at the office” after their 10-game winning streak ended at precisely the wrong time.

“We gave everything we had,” he said. “Just at the last stage we didn’t have our best game. Credit to Australia. They were better than us.

“We were missing about 30 or 40 points. It felt like the ball was stopping more in the afternoon than in the evening, when it was coming to the bat much better, there was a conscious effort to take the game deeper, but we kept losing wickets. Travis Head played exceptionally well.

Head also took a sensational catch off the bowling of Glenn Maxwell to dismiss Rohit Sharma

Pat Cummins wins World Cup and says victory ‘was an experience you’ll never forget’