    Bruins winger Milan Lucic due in court to face charge of assault and battery on family member

    Bruins winger Milan Lucic due in court to face charge of assault and battery on family member

    Boston Bruins left wing Milan Lucic during a hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Boston.

    By Sean Cotter, The Boston Globe

    November 19, 2023 | 2:52 PM

    Bruins winger Milan Lucic is due in court on Monday or Tuesday to face charges of assault and battery on a family member, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said.

    Lucic, 35, will be arraigned Monday in downtown Boston Municipal Court on the misdemeanor charge, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

    The Bruins announced Saturday that Lucic would be taking a leave of absence from the hockey team following what the team called an unspecified “incident” the night before.

