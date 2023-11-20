Postal Worker Among 3 Charged in $24 Million Stolen Check Scheme, Officials Say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (DOJ) – A U.S. Postal Service employee and two co-conspirators have been arrested on federal charges for a scheme involving stolen checks worth over $24 million.

Nakedra Shannon, 29, Donnell Gardner, 27, and Desiray Carter, 24, all of Charlotte, are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit financial institution fraud and five counts of theft of government property. Carter and Gardner are also charged with seven counts of possession of stolen mail matter, and Shannon is charged with eight counts of theft of mail by a postal employee.

According to allegations in the indictment, from March 2021 to July 2023, Shannon was employed by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) as a mail processing clerk at a USPS processing and distribution center in Charlotte. From April to July 2023, Shannon conspired with Gardner and Carter to steal incoming and outgoing checks from the U.S. mail, which Gardner and Carter then sold to other individuals including using the Telegram channel OG Glass House. Over the course of the conspiracy, the co-conspirators allegedly stole checks totaling more than $24 million, including more than $12 million in stolen checks which were posted for sale on the Telegram channel OG Glass House, and more than $8 million in stolen U.S. Treasury checks. The indictment also alleges that the defendants obtained hundreds of thousands of dollars in criminal proceeds of the mail theft scheme.

Shannon, Gardner, and Carter were released on bond following their initial appearances in court.

The bank fraud conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. The charge of theft by a postal employee and possession of stolen mail has a statutory maximum penalty of five years in prison for the counts charged in the indictment. The charge of theft of government property carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each offense.

