During a traffic stop in Idaho, a former high school teacher, Jessica Lawson, was nabbed by police while a teenage boy, whom she is accused of raping, was behind the wheel, allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol, as reported by multiple news outlets.

Police say the boy was driving because Lawson, 36, was too intoxicated to operate the vehicle.

Jessica Lawson, a former teacher at South Fremont High School, faces charges of two counts of raping a male child between the ages of 16 and 17, delivery of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor charge of dispensing an alcoholic beverage to a minor, according to court records.

Based on information from court documents cited by the State Journal, on November 6, police pulled over the teen driving Lawson’s car due to a malfunctioning taillight. The teen allegedly informed the officer that he took the wheel because Lawson was “too drunk to drive.” The documents also suggest that the teen admitted to possessing marijuana. Later that day, the boy’s parents reportedly made a 911 call, saying that Lawson had picked up their son around 11 p.m. the previous night and brought him to her home.

The teen purportedly disclosed to the police that Lawson provided him with alcohol and marijuana before engaging in sexual activity.

Contrary to the teen’s account, Lawson reportedly denied giving him marijuana or having a sexual encounter with him. She is currently held in custody with a bond set at $250,000.

The post HS Teacher Raped Boy After Giving Him Marijuana, Then Made Him Drive Her Car Home Because She Was Too Drunk: Police appeared first on Breaking911.