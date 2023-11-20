Jimmy Carter Remembers ‘Equal Partner’ Rosalynn

Circa Images

Rosalynn Carter, a former first lady who became a pioneer for access to mental health care, died on Sunday. She was 96.

She died at her home in Plains, Georgia, according to the Carter Center. Her death came two days after she joined her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, in hospice care.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” President Carter said. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

