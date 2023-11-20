Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    News

    Jimmy Carter Remembers ‘Equal Partner’ Rosalynn

    By

    Nov 19, 2023 , , , , ,
    Jimmy Carter Remembers ‘Equal Partner’ Rosalynn

    Circa Images

    Rosalynn Carter, a former first lady who became a pioneer for access to mental health care, died on Sunday. She was 96.

    She died at her home in Plains, Georgia, according to the Carter Center. Her death came two days after she joined her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, in hospice care.

    “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” President Carter said. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    RAW VIDEO: Colo. Police Officer Shoots Suspect Who Pointed Gun at Another Man Who Was Trying to Help Cop

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Live: ASX set for modest gains, oil prices rebound from recent lows

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Trump recounts telling Melania about ‘golden shower’ allegations as she immediately believes its false because he’s a ‘germaphobe’

    Nov 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    RAW VIDEO: Colo. Police Officer Shoots Suspect Who Pointed Gun at Another Man Who Was Trying to Help Cop

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Live: ASX set for modest gains, oil prices rebound from recent lows

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Trump recounts telling Melania about ‘golden shower’ allegations as she immediately believes its false because he’s a ‘germaphobe’

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    OpenAl is building the most powerful tech in the world. The public should be told what Sam Altman lied to the board about.

    Nov 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy