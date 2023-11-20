I’m a Celebrity 2023 LIVE: Nigel Farage and Nella Rose lead star studded line-up entering jungle as show starts TONIGHT

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
By Owen Tonks for Mailonline
Published: 1:31 PM EST, November 19, 2023 | Updated: 4:13 PM EST, November 19, 2023
Follow MailOnline’s live blog here for all the news and updates as 10 celebrities hit the jungle for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Fan excitement!
Show fans can’t contain their excitement as this year’s series begins, with some campmates already being talked about more than others.
Oscar-worthy performance?
While many of the show’s stars have put maximum effort into the Bushtucker Trials in previous series, Gillian McKeith struggled with the challenges.
Despite Gillian insisting her fainting spell was real, her fellow campmates and many viewers were unconvinced.
Older times…
After adjusting to life in the movie I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! The Australian jungle, famous faces such as Vicky Pattinson, Harry Redknapp and Dougie Poynter went on to capture the hearts of the nation and take home the coveted title of King or Queen.
Some have reached new heights of success since their time on the show with TV deals galore, but others have faded into obscurity.
The fate of some former contestants may surprise you, but can you remember all the past winners?
Spoiler alert…
Marvin Humes, Nick Pickard and Jamie Lynn Spears will be seen doing the skydive before entering the Temple of Doom in tonight’s launch episode, getting tied up in boxes and covered in horror bugs in the process.
The countdown begins…
As many show fans excitedly count down the minutes until I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on social media, there are those who are not so enthusiastic…
Parting…
JLS singer Marvin Humes is among the celebrities set to enter the camp tonight, with the pop star saying an emotional farewell to his family before flying to Australia.
The former X Factor contestant gave fans a glimpse into the moment he left this week, before presenters Ant and Dec confiscated his phone ahead of the series’ launch.
Novelty act…
Ahead of this year’s series, ITV aired a special I’m A Celebrity episode of The Masked Singer UK, which saw an unexpected contestant appear in the form of the camp’s famous Dunny.
Big money…
Nigel was considered a controversial signing, not only because of his political views, but also because he reportedly landed the biggest I’m A Celeb salary ever: £1.5 million.
While we wait for the new series, MailOnline takes a look at the highest-paid I’m A Celebrity contestants of all time.
A luxurious life…
I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! hosts Ant and Dec gave a tongue-in-cheek tour of the base camp the budding stars will soon call home.
The Geordie duo, both 48, joked that the celebrities would live in a “luxury ten-bed mansion” in a tour clip uploaded to their Instagram on Sunday.
Stunned…
Although she starred in the Nickelodeon show Zoey 101 as main character Zoey Brooks, her words left some people confused…
Big names…
Also hoping to show the public ‘who I really am’ is pop star Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn, 32, who suggested she could open up details about her split from her famous sister.
The pop icon’s misgivings about her younger sister were laid bare in recent autobiography The Woman In Me, in which she claimed Jamie Lynn rejected her request for help after Britney was admitted to a residential treatment facility, allegedly against her will.
Jamie Lynn has expressed her own issues with the singer in the warts-and-all 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out.
Speaking about her upcoming jungle stint, she said: “It takes a lot to hurt my feelings. Unless you are my children or my immediate family, nothing will hurt me. I can have a lot of sex, but it doesn’t make me depressed.
Mixed opinion…
Nigel Farage is the talking point on Twitter ahead of the show and fans’ opinions on the politician are mixed. Some are calling for him to vote immediately, while others want him to stay the whole time…
Location, location, location…
The I’m A Celebrity jungle camp, where Nigel Farage and his campmates will sleep, is located near Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah, New South Wales, on the border of Queensland.
The park is actually a 15,310 hectare rainforest located on the vast McPherson Range, which forms the border between the two states.
The first time for everything…
YouTuber Nella, 26, is in for a shock in the jungle as she has never gone camping before.
She confessed: ‘My family have been laughing hysterically since I told them I was taking part… I’m scared of everything from red ants, tarantulas to rats and ostriches.
‘A long-legged daddy once flew into my room and I moved out. I was living in my living room and my family thinks I must be in shock.
‘I’m terrified, but I’m trying to think of the bigger picture. In this life you have to face your fears. Yes, I may shout all the time, but I’m going to think about feeding people and I’m going to do my best.’
Do you love him or hate him?
One controversial campmate this year is former Brexit Party leader Nigel, who hopes to emulate the success of last year’s Matt Hancock, who went from one of the most despised campmates to finishing third.
Nigel is the latest in a long list of political figures to try their luck on the ITV reality show, including MPs Nadine Dorries and Lembit Opik, and Boris Johnson’s father Stanley.
Yet many would argue that he has more critics than his predecessors, with his controversial political views changing the face of Britain and dividing the nation.
While some consider him a ‘hero’, others label him ‘toxic scum’ and so Nigel hopes that his time in the jungle will change the public’s perception of him and prove that he is not ‘filthy’ and a ‘little Englishman’.
Meet the I’m A Celeb 2023 campmates
The 10 celebrities will make their first appearance on Sunday night’s launch show, as they meet Ant and Dec and prepare to embark on three weeks of living with creepy crawlies and Bushtucker Trials.
I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! 2023 starts tonight!
Welcome to MailOnline’s live blog ahead of the first episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2023.
A total of 10 celebrities will take to the Australian jungle tonight on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.
The likes of politician Nigel Farage, influencer Nella Rose, This Morning’s Josie Gibson and Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears are being catapulted into the camp before being put through a variety of gruesome tasks for up to three weeks.
Visit us here for all the news, updates and gossip as the series launches…
