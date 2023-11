ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOB 4) — New video shows multiple officers saving a five-year-old boy from serious physical abuse. The boy’s mom and her boyfriend are in custody – both charged with felony child abuse. Officers met Phillip Valencia at the door to a northeast Albuquerque apartment near Wyoming and Central on Oct. 29.

