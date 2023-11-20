Dozens Dead After Attack on UN-Run Gaza School, Video Shows

MOHAMMED ZAANOUN

A United Nations-run school in Gaza that was being used as a refuge for thousands of displaced Palestinians was struck Saturday, killing at least 24 people, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has confirmed.

Lazzarini called the attacks “cruel,” adding, “These attacks cannot become commonplace, they must stop” and saying that a humanitarian ceasefire “cannot wait any longer.”

A graphic video of dead bodies strewn throughout the al-Fakhoora school and destroyed classrooms was released by Al Jazeera. As information continues to come in about the attack, Egypt and Qatar have blamed Israel’s military. Qatar asked for the United Nations to conduct an independent investigation into the targeted attacks on schools and hospitals.

