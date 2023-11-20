Trump recounts telling Melania about ‘golden shower’ allegations as she immediately believes its false because he’s a ‘germaphobe’

The former president reenacted the saga on Saturday during a campaign rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa

He joked that Melania never believed the accusation that he paid sex workers to pee on him because she knew he was a “germophobe.”

He said the claims and the dossier were part of the “greatest witch hunt of all time” against him

Donald Trump said his wife did not believe allegations that sex workers urinated on him in the disgraced ‘golden shower’ dossier because he is a ‘germaphobe’.

The highly contested, controversial dossier compiled in 2016 by former British spy Christopher Steele alleged that Russian authorities had secretly filmed sex workers urinating on Trump in a Moscow hotel room.

On Saturday, the former president used a campaign rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to discuss the allegations, re-enacting the saga in which he told Melania Trump about the claims to his supporters.

He said, ‘He was with four whores. Do you think that was good that night? To go up and tell my wife, “It’s not true, honey. I love you very much. It’s not true!”

‘Actually, she didn’t believe it, because she said, ‘He’s a germaphobe, he doesn’t like that. He doesn’t like golden showers, as they say. That is not true.’

Trump addressed the claims Saturday at a campaign rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa

‘I don’t like that idea. I thought that would be a big problem. I was going to have a rough night. But she was very good at that. She said, “You don’t like that.”

He claimed the allegations are a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time” against him.

Steele is the founder of Orbis Business Intelligence and previously led the Secret Intelligence Service’s Russia desk.

He was the author of the so-called Steele Dossier, which included allegations that Trump had been “compromised” by Russia’s security service, the FSB.

The dossier, which was leaked to BuzzFeed in 2017, also alleged that Putin “supported and directed” an operation to “cultivate” Trump as a presidential candidate for “at least five years.”

The ‘golden shower’ dossier alleged, among other things, that Russian security services could blackmail Trump with accusations that he paid prostitutes to urinate on a bed that Barack and Michelle Obama had once slept in.

Trump has long denied the contents of the dossier and there is no evidence that such a tape exists.

But Steele has since doubled down on his claims, saying the tape “probably exists” and claiming Russia may have hidden it because Trump offered the country “pretty good value” while in office.

Steele has doubled down on the claims he made in the 2016 ‘golden shower’ dossier

Trump is a notorious germaphobe, known for repeating “I can’t get sick, I can’t get sick” as he kicks someone out of the room in a huff.

Before he was elected, he once wrote that shaking hands was “barbaric” because it spreads disease.

Last month, Trump tried to launch a lawsuit against Steele at the High Court in London.

He denounced allegations that he took part in ‘golden showers’ with prostitutes in Moscow and paid bribes to Russian officials – labeling them as ‘fake’ and ‘fake’.

He files a data protection claim against Orbis Business Intelligence and demands compensation for the inconvenience.

The Supreme Court was told in October that Trump is taking his case over two memos in the dossier alleging that the former president participated in “sex parties” in St. Petersburg and performed “perverse sexual acts” against prostitutes at the Ritz Carlton hotel. in Moscow.

Trump said in a written deposition that the dossier contains “numerous false, false or fabricated allegations” and denied that he had hired prostitutes for “golden showers,” participated in “sex parties” in St. Petersburg or provided Russian authorities with “sufficient material to to blackmail me’.