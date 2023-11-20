Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    Live: ASX set for modest gains, oil prices rebound from recent lows

    Live: ASX set for modest gains, oil prices rebound from recent lows

    This Monday is not shaping up to be the most eventful in the markets today, with solid gains for Wall Street last week narrowing to a mere Increase of 0.1% for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Friday.

    The ASX 200 looks set to do a little better, with futures up 0.4%.

    This week promises to be rather calm in general, with Thanksgiving sees US markets closed on Thursdayand with reduced trading hours on Friday (their time).

    Thanksgiving also means Black Friday Sales.

    My colleague Hanan Dervisevic offers a helpful overview of how to navigate psychological traps designed to make you spend more on things you don’t need (link below).

    In the meantime, I think I found some interesting things to post this morning, so try not to be like Garfield (even if you stayed up to watch the Cricket World Cup final).

    Live: ASX set for modest gains, oil prices rebound from recent lows

