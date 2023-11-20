Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    RAW VIDEO: Colo. Police Officer Shoots Suspect Who Pointed Gun at Another Man Who Was Trying to Help Cop

    RAW VIDEO: Colo. Police Officer Shoots Suspect Who Pointed Gun at Another Man Who Was Trying to Help Cop

    Westminster, Colorado (WPD) — On October 1, 2023, around 7:53 p.m., Westminster Police Officer Robb Phelps was dispatched to a disturbance with injuries in the 1400 block of 116th Avenue. As Officer Phelps arrived on scene, several individuals were in a physical altercation with a male subject in the parking lot. Officer Phelps gave several loud, verbal commands to the individuals. One individual did not comply.

    As Officer Phelps deployed his Taser, in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the individual produced a gun and pointed the weapon at another person. After several more loud, verbal commands to drop the gun were ignored by the individual, Officer Phelps then fired one round from his duty weapon, striking the subject.


    Officers preformed life saving measures until paramedics arrived on scene and transported the male subject to the hospital. Ultimately, the male subject died from his injuries.

