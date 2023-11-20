Marjorie Taylor Greene Furious Over GOP’s Impeachment ‘Failure’

Fox News/screengrab

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Fox News on Sunday that her attempt to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was a “failure” after eight Republicans voted against it. Greene swore that she would not give up saying she planned to bring the articles of impeachment back to the floor after Thanksgiving.

“And this time,” she added, “the Republicans in Congress better deliver different results.”

Greene has been calling for Mayorkas’ removal claiming that President Joe Biden’s administration has mishandled security at the U.S.-Mexico border in a “failure to protect our country.” She has even alleged that Mayorkas “has aided and abetted the complete invasion of our country by deliberately flooding our nation with drugs, terrorists, and illegal aliens.”

