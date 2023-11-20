Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu slams Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in venomous speech after his Foreign Ministry published document alleging Tel-Aviv’s own troops were responsible for October 7 massacre at Nova Festival, NOT Hamas

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the head of the Palestinian Authority after his Foreign Ministry claimed that Israeli forces killed their own people on October 7.

Netanyahu said in a speech: “Today the spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah said something completely absurd. He denied that it was Hamas which carried out the horrific massacre at the Nova festival near Gaza.

“He actually accused Israel of carrying out this massacre. But this is a complete reversal of the truth.

“Abu Mazen (aka Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority) denied the existence of the Holocaust in the past, today he denies the existence of the Hamas massacre. And that is unacceptable.

This comes after the official Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates account on X, formerly known as Twitter, published a document claiming that Israeli forces killed their own people on October 7.

During these deadly attacks, Hamas killed 1,200 people in Israel and took 240 hostages.

During these deadly attacks, Hamas killed 1,200 people in Israel and took 240 hostages

The letter said: “According to Arab media, a preliminary investigation by Israeli police indicates that Israeli helicopters bombed Israeli civilians present at the festival and that the IDF is responsible for widespread destruction in the area.”

The report also alleges that the IDF used the “Hannibal Protocol,” which they claimed allowed Israeli forces to kill anyone in their path.

This is a directive to prevent Israeli soldiers from being kidnapped using massive firepower.

This controversial policy has no longer been officially in place since Israel revoked it in 2016, but Al Jazeera According to analysts, voices in Gaza claim that this method is now being used.

The Foreign Ministry letter ended with a demand that foreign media “specifically examine Israeli reports.”

The letter said: "According to Arab media, a preliminary investigation by Israeli police indicates that Israeli helicopters bombed Israeli civilians present at the festival and that the IDF is responsible for widespread destruction in the area."

Netanyahu said in his speech: “My goal is that in the aftermath of the destruction of Hamas, any future civilian administration in Gaza will not deny the massacre, will not educate its children to become terrorists, will not pay for terrorists and don’t tell his children. that their ultimate goal in life is to see the destruction and dissolution of the State of Israel.

Hamas fighters who attacked an all-night music festival in southern Israel shot and killed revelers at point-blank range, then looted their belongings, car dashcam video reveals verified by CNN

Footage today shows the Israeli army destroying tunnels in Beit Hanoun, Gaza.

“This is not acceptable and this is not the way to achieve peace.”

Meanwhile, the IDF prepares for its operation in southern Gaza as hundreds of Palestinians accuse Tel Aviv troops of forcing injured civilians to leave Al-Shifa hospital while conducting a search Hamas assets.

Israel today prepared to expand its offensive against Hamas in southern Gaza after warning civilians to move after already dropping warning leaflets earlier this week.

As the IDF sought to move south, Palestinian officials accused the Israeli army of forcibly evacuating most staff, patients and displaced people from Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, and having abandoned them on perilous journeys on foot towards the south.

Hamas-led authorities in Gaza this weekend raised their death toll to 12,300, including 5,000 children, following new Israeli attacks.

The Israeli military searched Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital for a Hamas command center it says is under the facility – a claim Hamas and staff of the hospital deny.

The evacuation, which Israel considers voluntary, left behind only Israeli troops and a small number of health workers to treat those too ill to move.

Military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israel had opened a secure corridor to allow hospitalized civilians to travel south, at the request of the hospital director.