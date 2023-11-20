PLAYER RATINGS: John McGinn delivered again for Scotland and Callum McGregor put in a shift, but Jacob Brown failed to make a strong case to be in Euro 2024 squad

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Scotland capped a successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 3-3 draw against Norway at Hampden Park.

Steve Clarke’s men fell behind in the third minute of a rollercoaster first half as Aron Donnum fired the visitors ahead before Scotland captain John McGinn equalized from the spot ten minutes later.

Norway restored the lead through striker Jorgen Larsen in the 20th minute, before a 33rd minute own goal from visiting defender Leo Ostigard got Scotland level again.

The second half was no less open and a fine finish from midfielder Stuart Armstrong just before the hour mark put the home side ahead, but Norwegian substitute Mohamed Elyounoussi canceled that out with a header in the 86th minute.

Mail Sport’s Brian Majoribanks rated the players on Sunday evening.

Scottish midfielder John McGinn put in an impressive performance by scoring from the spot

SCOTLAND (4-2-3-1)

ZANDERCLARK 6

Too bad for Donnum’s opening goal after a deflection from Patterson. May feel he could have done better on Larsen’s second. Made a good save from Berge before being left helpless by Elyounoussi’s late leveler

NATHAN PATTERSON6

The Everton youngster got his chance after an injury to Aaron Hickey. But he was too slow to close down Donnum as he curled high into the Scotland net. But made a beautiful block to prevent Donnum from taking a second

JACK HENDRY6

Appeared to have been bullied in the run-up to the first goal on an often uncomfortable evening. Could it be that moving to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Ettifaq has been detrimental to his competitiveness?

SCOTT MCKENNA6

The Nottingham Forest defender has not played a minute for his club since the 1-1 draw against Burnley. But Clarke has retained faith in the big centre-half. He had his hands full as Norway targeted the left side of the Scottish defence.

GREG TAYLOR6

Celtic left-back was given a rotation at left-back in the absence of Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson. But Norway targeted the left back again and again during half-time and Taylor was reported missing from Larsen’s goal.

SCOTT MCTOMINAY 6.5

The Scottish talisman failed to score eight goals in eight qualifying matches. The midfielder played a quiet match by his own standards, but his dangerous corner was ultimately saved by Ostigard through his own goal.

Callum McGregor put in his usual excellent shift in center midfield for Scotland

CALLUM MCGREGOR 7.5

The Celtic captain put in his usual excellent shift in the center of midfield alongside McTominay. It was his ferocious shot from the edge of the penalty area that earned Scotland a penalty from McGinn, making it 1-1.

STUART ARMSTRONG7

The man from Southampton had a very quiet first half until he sent a fierce drive just past Egil Selvick’s right post. With great confidence, he fired a beautiful goal from the edge of the penalty area in the 59th minute.

JOHN MCGINN 7.5

Caught just outside the penalty area by Kris Ajer and the Romanian referee Horatiu Fesnic rightly called no penalty. But when Scotland did get a penalty, the Aston Villa captain made no mistake. The 29-year-old was the best player on the pitch.

KENNY MCLEAN6

It is almost certain that the experienced midfielder will be in Germany and he had an unspectacular evening. But he did play a part in the second goal, meeting McTominay’s corner with his head before Ostigard diverted it into his own net.

JAKOB BROWN 6

The Luton Town striker was given his first start for Scotland but failed to impress. Will be frustrated if he doesn’t make a stronger case for going to Germany before being replaced by Dykes

REPLACEMENTS

Lewis Ferguson (McLean 70)

Lyndon Dykes (brown 70)

Ryan Christie (Armstrong 70)

Ryan Jack (McGinn 79)

Lawrence Shankland (McGregor 89)

Not used: McCrorie, Kelly, Ralston, Doig, Cooper, Gilmour, Porteous.

MANAGER: STEVE CLARK

Scotland were not at their best despite limited opposition. But the hard work was done early in Group A to ensure the Tartan Army enjoyed this rare evening of nerveless celebration in an entertaining high-scoring draw against Norway…7

REFEREE: HORATIO FESNIC

The Romanian referee correctly awarded the two penalties for Scotland and he can be pleased with his evening’s work…7

Striker Jacob Brown failed to make an impact in his first start for Scotland

NORWAY (4-3-3)

Selvik; Ryerson, Ajer, Ostigard, Bjorkan; Berge, Berg, Aursnes (Elyounoussi 60); Bob (Pedersen 89), Larsen, Donnum (Thorstvedt 60).

Not used: Myhra, Dyngeland, Strandberg, Wolfe, Solbakken, Vetlesen, Finne, Gregersen.

Booked: Berg, Berge, Ajer.