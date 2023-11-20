Optus CEO resigns in wake of nationwide outage

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has resigned following the November 8 national outage.

She said it “had been an honor to serve” but “the time had come to step aside.”

Ms Bayer Rosmarin faced intense criticism after a nationwide outage stranded 10 million Optus customers earlier this month.

At Friday’s Senate hearing into the outage, Ms Bayer Rosmarin rejected suggestions she was under pressure to resign.

“On Friday I had the opportunity to appear before the Senate to explain the cause of the network outage and how Optus recovered and responded,” she said in a statement on Monday.

“I was also able to communicate Optus’ commitment to rebuilding trust and continuing to serve customers. Having now had time for personal reflection, I have decided that my resignation is in the best interests of Optus for the future,” she said in a statement Monday.

Ms. Bayer Rosmarin will be replaced on an interim basis by Chief Financial Officer Michael Venter.

Yuen Kuan Moon, chief executive of Optus’ Singapore parent company Singtel Group, said the company understood his decision to resign.

Loading