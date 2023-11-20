Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    News

    Optus CEO resigns in wake of nationwide outage

    By

    Nov 20, 2023 , , ,
    Optus CEO resigns in wake of nationwide outage

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has resigned following the November 8 national outage.

    She said it “had been an honor to serve” but “the time had come to step aside.”

    Ms Bayer Rosmarin faced intense criticism after a nationwide outage stranded 10 million Optus customers earlier this month.

    At Friday’s Senate hearing into the outage, Ms Bayer Rosmarin rejected suggestions she was under pressure to resign.

    “On Friday I had the opportunity to appear before the Senate to explain the cause of the network outage and how Optus recovered and responded,” she said in a statement on Monday.

    “I was also able to communicate Optus’ commitment to rebuilding trust and continuing to serve customers. Having now had time for personal reflection, I have decided that my resignation is in the best interests of Optus for the future,” she said in a statement Monday.

    Ms. Bayer Rosmarin will be replaced on an interim basis by Chief Financial Officer Michael Venter.

    Yuen Kuan Moon, chief executive of Optus’ Singapore parent company Singtel Group, said the company understood his decision to resign.

    Loading

    Optus CEO resigns in wake of nationwide outage

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ABC star has a big question about Jim Chalmers’ series of stunning revelations about ‘cutting a bit loose socially’

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Lleyton and Bec Hewitt purchase resort-style six bedroom $10million mega mansion in Sydney after offloading luxurious Toorak pad

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    David Attenborough finds the AI version of himself ‘personally distressing’

    Nov 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ABC star has a big question about Jim Chalmers’ series of stunning revelations about ‘cutting a bit loose socially’

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Lleyton and Bec Hewitt purchase resort-style six bedroom $10million mega mansion in Sydney after offloading luxurious Toorak pad

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    David Attenborough finds the AI version of himself ‘personally distressing’

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is thinking more like Silicon Valley to defend itself against Russia’s electronic warfare

    Nov 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy