U.S. Enters Dangerous New Phase in Shadow War With Iran

The United States has been hitting back at Iran-linked militants after a barrage of attacks on American targets in the Middle East in recent weeks, with U.S. forces conducting several retaliatory strikes that run the risk of kicking off a wider war.

Although the U.S. says the operations are aimed at deterring further attacks against its forces in the region, the retaliatory strikes haven’t been entirely successful. Just on Friday, U.S. military bases bore the brunt of three attacks in both Iraq and Syria, according to a report from the AP.

The ongoing clashes have raised concerns that the U.S. may inadvertently set off a wider escalation, as opposed to the intended goal of deterring attacks on American forces in the region. While the U.S. has been able to counterattack without a massive escalatory response from Iran so far, the back-and-forth—and ongoing attacks against U.S. forces in the region—paves the way for possible accidents and misinterpretation.

