Israel’s military released security camera footage Sunday it said showed hostages being brought into Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 7 after being kidnapped during Hamas’s attacks on southern Israel. Al-Shifa hospital has become a focal point for Israel’s subsequent military operations in the Gaza Strip, with the army saying Hamas uses it as a base. The militants and medical staff have denied these claims.

