Javier Milei, ‘Donald Trump’ of Argentina, Wins Presidential Election

Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Argentina officially elected TV celebrity-turned politician Javier Milei on Sunday, throwing the man who is often dubbed the “Donald Trump” of Argentina into a political battlefield as he attempts to steer South America’s second-largest economy away from total disaster.

The explosive far-right libertarian and climate denier has promised to help Argentina recover from rising inflation–nearing 150%– a looming recession and increasing poverty. Rival centre-left finance minister Sergio Massa of the Peronist party confirmed he had conceded during a press conference Sunday night. According to the Associated Press, citing the Argentine electoral authority, Milei had 55.8% of the vote compared to Massa with 44.2%. At the time, 95% of the votes counted.

“Argentinians have chosen another path,” said Massa. “Obviously the results are not what we expected. I have contacted Javier Milei to congratulate him.”

