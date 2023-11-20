Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    News

    Billboard Music Awards 2023 WINNERS: Karol G kicks off night with TWO microphone trophies including Top Latin Female Artist

    By

    Nov 20, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Billboard Music Awards 2023 WINNERS: Karol G kicks off night with TWO microphone trophies including Top Latin Female Artist

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Top Afrobeats Artist

    Burna Boy – WINNER

    Libyan approx

    Rema

    Tams

    Wizkid

    Top dance/electronic artist

    Beyoncé – WINNER

    Calvin Harris

    David Guetta

    Drake

    Tiësto

    Top Christian Artist

    Brandon Lake

    Exaltation worship

    for KING & COUNTRY

    Lauren Daigle – WINNER

    Phil Wickham

    Top gospel artist

    CeCe Winans

    Exaltation worship

    Kanye West WINNER

    Kirk Franklin

    Maverick city music

    Top Billboard 200 album

    Drake & 21 Savage, her loss

    Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS

    Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

    SZA, SOS

    Taylor Swift, Midnights

    Top soundtrack

    Barbie: The Album – WINNER

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music by and inspired by

    ELVIS

    Metro Boomin presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (soundtrack and inspired by the film)

    Top Gun: Maverick

    Top R&B album

    Beyonce, RENAISSANCE

    Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND

    Drake, honestly, never mind

    Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

    SZA, SOS – WINNER

    Top rap album

    Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss – WINNER

    Future, I never liked you

    Lil Baby, it’s just me

    Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS

    Travis Scott, UTOPIA

    Top Country Album

    Luke Combs, Growing Old

    Luke Combs, Growing Up

    Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

    Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

    Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak – WINNER

    Top rock album

    HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW

    Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

    Noah Kahan, Stick Season

    Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

    Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak – WINNER

    Top Latin album

    Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER

    Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO

    Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

    KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

    Peso Pluma, GENESIS

    Top K-pop album

    Jimin, FACE

    NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’

    Lost children, 5 STARS

    TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The name chapter: TEMPTATION

    TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th mini album

    Top dance/electronic album

    Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE – WINNER

    Drake, honestly, never mind

    ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM

    Kim Petras, Feed the Beast

    Tiësto, DRIVE

    Top Christian album

    Anne Wilson, My Jesus – WINNER

    Brandon Lake, House of Miracles

    KAIN, get up

    Height worship, LION

    Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle

    Top gospel album

    Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth

    Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One – WINNER

    Tye Tribbett, All New Stuff

    Whitney Houston, I’m going to rock: Whitney Houston’s gospel music

    Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)

    Top Hot 100 song

    Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, Creepin’

    Miley Cyrus, Flowers

    Morgan Wallen, last night

    SZA, kill Bill

    Taylor Swift, anti-hero

    Best Streaming Song

    Miley Cyrus, Flowers

    Morgan Wallen, last night

    SZA, kill Bill

    Taylor Swift, anti-hero

    Zach Bryan, Something in the Orange

    Top radio song

    Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, Creepin’

    Miley Cyrus, Flowers – WINNER

    Rema and Selena Gomez, take it easy

    Taylor Swift, anti-hero

    The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Die for You

    Bestselling song

    Jason Aldean, try that in a small town

    Jimin, like crazy

    Miley Cyrus, Flowers

    Oliver Anthony Music, Rich Men North of Richmond

    Taylor Swift, anti-hero

    Top collaboration

    David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, I’m Good (Blue)

    Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, Creepin’ – WINNER

    Rema and Selena Gomez, take it easy

    Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Unholy

    The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Die for You

    Billboard Global Top Song (excl. US).

    David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, I’m Good (Blue)

    Harry Styles, as it was

    Miley Cyrus, Flowers – WINNER

    Rema and Selena Gomez, take it easy

    The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Die for You

    Top R&B song

    Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, Creepin’

    Miguel, Sure

    The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Die for You

    SZA, Kill Bill – WINNER

    SZA, snooze

    Top rap song

    Coi Leray, Players”

    Drake & 21 Savage, Rich Flex – WINNER

    Gunna, fukumean

    Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, All My Life

    Toosii, favorite song

    Top country song

    Bailey Zimmerman, Rock and a Hard Place

    Luke Combs, Fast Car

    Morgan Wallen, last night

    Morgan Wallen, you prove it

    Zach Bryan, Something in the Orange

    Top rock song

    Jelly Roll, need a favor

    Stephen Sanchez, until I found you

    Steve Lacy, Bad Habit

    Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, I remember everything

    Zach Bryan, Something in Orange – WINNER

    Top Latin song

    Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, Ella Baila Sola

    Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, Bebe Dame

    Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, a x100to

    KAROL G & Shakira, TQG

    Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma, La Bebe

    Top global K-pop song

    Fifty fifty, Cupid

    Jimin, like crazy

    Jungkook ft. Latto, Seven

    NewJeans, ditto

    New Jeans, OMG

    Top Afrobeats song

    Ayra Starr, Rush

    Libyanca, people

    Oxlade, KU LO SA

    Rema & Selena Gomez, Calm Down – WINNER

    Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver, Soweto

    Top dance/electronic song

    Bizarrap & Shakira, Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53

    David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, Baby Don’t Hurt Me

    David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, I’m Good (Blue) – WINNER

    Elton John and Britney Spears, Hold me closer

    Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, 10:35

    Top Christian song

    Brandon Lake, Gratitude – WINNER

    Chris Tomlin, Holy Forever

    for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks, Love Me Like I Am

    Lauren Daigle, thank God

    Phil Wickham, this is our God

    Top gospel song

    CeCe Winans, goodness of God – WINNER

    Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, God really loves us

    Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson, more than capable

    Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, Fear is not my future

    Zacardi Cortez, Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)

    Billboard Music Awards 2023 WINNERS: Karol G kicks off night with TWO microphone trophies including Top Latin Female Artist

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ABC star has a big question about Jim Chalmers’ series of stunning revelations about ‘cutting a bit loose socially’

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Lleyton and Bec Hewitt purchase resort-style six bedroom $10million mega mansion in Sydney after offloading luxurious Toorak pad

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    David Attenborough finds the AI version of himself ‘personally distressing’

    Nov 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ABC star has a big question about Jim Chalmers’ series of stunning revelations about ‘cutting a bit loose socially’

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Lleyton and Bec Hewitt purchase resort-style six bedroom $10million mega mansion in Sydney after offloading luxurious Toorak pad

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    David Attenborough finds the AI version of himself ‘personally distressing’

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is thinking more like Silicon Valley to defend itself against Russia’s electronic warfare

    Nov 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy