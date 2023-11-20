Fox Sports TV personality Paul Kent is hit with a fresh domestic violence charge – months after being stood down from his job

A rugby league journalist was sacked earlier this year

Kent faces a third, more serious charge.

The lawyer indicated that he would plead not guilty

Sports journalist Paul Kent has been charged with a third domestic violence charge as he prepares to fight the allegations in just weeks.

The Daily Telegraph and Fox Sports rugby league journalist, 53, is fighting accusations he attacked a 33-year-old woman at his Lilyfield home in May following an alleged domestic dispute.

NSW Police charged Mr Kent with common assault and intentionally choking a person without consent. He pleaded not guilty in court in May.

During a brief hearing on Monday, a more serious charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was laid.

“Can we just clarify that I believe a third charge has been laid since we last appeared in court,” Mr Kent’s lawyer, Jon-Pierre Elias, told the court.

A court heard that Paul Kent (above) has been charged with the serious charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“Assault causing actual bodily harm.” »

Mr Elias confirmed his client would also plead not guilty to the charge.

NSW Police allege Mr Kent was involved in an “altercation” with a 33-year-old woman before she was “allegedly assaulted”.

Police attended and initially arrested Mr. Kent and the woman, but she was released without charge.

The 53-year-old failed to appear at Downing Center Local Court in Sydney on Monday, where it was confirmed he would contest the allegations at a hearing on December 11 and 12.

The court heard that the full package of evidence had not yet been served, with Magistrate Theo Tsavdaridis ordering that it be served by December 4.

The court previously heard that there were three defense witnesses.

In court in May, Mr. Kent told reporters he looked forward to “the full story” being published.

Asked what his employers thought of the accusations, Mr Kent said “they fully supported him”.

“I’m embarrassed by it, but unfortunately it’s out of my control, so I’m just going to let the legal process play out now and once we get to the end we can hopefully see some things with different eyes,” he said.

“It’s the soap opera of rugby league, that’s the way it’s done… it’s good, people are entitled to their opinions and we’ll get to the end and everything will be fine.”

The 53-year-old was temporarily stood down as senior editor for the Daily Telegraph and host of Fox Sports show NRL 360.

He will return to court in December for a hearing.