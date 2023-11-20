Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    News

    What Is the Deal With the Hot Priest on ‘The Gilded Age’?!

    By

    Nov 20, 2023 , , ,
    What Is the Deal With the Hot Priest on ‘The Gilded Age’?!

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/HBO

    (Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Gilded Age Season 2, Episode 4.)

    HBO might not have invented the “Hot Priest” phenomenon, but it’s worshiped at that trope’s altar for years. From Samantha Jones’s lust for “Friar Fuck” on Sex and the City, to Jude Law on The Young Pope, to now with The Gilded Age, the premium cabler-turned-streamer has celebrated the special kind of desire that only the clergy can inspire. Case in point, Reverend Matthew Forte just showed up this season on The Gilded Age and it’s taken no time for him and Ada to plunge into the land of furtive looks and quiet hand touches. If you’re expecting a slow-burning, Victorian-era-romance-novel kind of affair, however, think again. Just a few episodes in, and we’re already… skipping to the marriage proposal?!?!

    None of it makes any sense. Sure, Ada (Cynthia Nixon) and Matthew (Robert Sean Leonard) have clearly been smitten from their first meeting—and for the record, he is allowed to have romantic relationships—but they only just went on their first date last week, a platonic outing to an art gallery. This week, she’s throwing him a fundraiser and he’s asking her out again to join him in a box seat for the tragic love story Aida. But then, just after she accepts his date, our eager priest goes ahead and proposes—and Ada says… yes. Woof.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ABC star has a big question about Jim Chalmers’ series of stunning revelations about ‘cutting a bit loose socially’

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Lleyton and Bec Hewitt purchase resort-style six bedroom $10million mega mansion in Sydney after offloading luxurious Toorak pad

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    David Attenborough finds the AI version of himself ‘personally distressing’

    Nov 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ABC star has a big question about Jim Chalmers’ series of stunning revelations about ‘cutting a bit loose socially’

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Lleyton and Bec Hewitt purchase resort-style six bedroom $10million mega mansion in Sydney after offloading luxurious Toorak pad

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    David Attenborough finds the AI version of himself ‘personally distressing’

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is thinking more like Silicon Valley to defend itself against Russia’s electronic warfare

    Nov 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy