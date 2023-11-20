Victoria’s Secret fashion model Georgia Fowler shows off her baby bump in a bikini at Bondi Beach

<!–

Georgia Fowler showed off her growing baby bump at Bondi Beach on Sunday as she prepares to welcome her second child with husband Nathan Dalah.

The Victoria’s Secret model, 31, proudly flaunted her growing belly in a sleek black bikini.

To protect herself from the Sydney sun, the New Zealand native also slipped a loose yellow unbuttoned shirt over her figure.

She also practiced sun protection by hiding her eyes behind a pair of dark sunglasses and pulling a cap over her head.

Holding a pair of white clogs in one hand, the beauty pulled her dark locks back into a bun and threw a luxurious $240 beach towel over her shoulder.

Georgia announced in September that she and her partner Nathan were expecting a baby boy, who will be their second child.

She shared the exciting news alongside a stunning photo shoot in which she was seen cradling the couple’s daughter Dylan, who they welcomed in September 2021.

“Little brother in the works,” she wrote in the caption.

It’s been a big year for Georgia and Nathan, with the lovebirds tying the knot in a stunning countryside ceremony in January this year.

They exchanged vows at Hopewood House in the township of Bowral in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales.

She looked stunning in a sleeveless satin dress paired with an extra long train that trailed behind her.

The two said their vows in front of friends and family outdoors at the venue.

Among the attendees were the couple’s fashion friends, including model Tahnee Atkinson, fashionista Rey Vakili and designers Sophie Coote and Nikki Campbell.

Also present were Patrick Johnson, an “Australian tailor to the stars”, and his wife Tamsin Johnson, interior designer.

Georgia announced her engagement to Nathan on July 30 last year, revealing he proposed during a photoshoot for Tiffany & Co.