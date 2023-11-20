Suki Waterhouse CONFIRMS pregnancy with Robert Pattinson: Star makes sweet quip about her growing baby bump while dressed in tight sparkly frock onstage at festival

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Suki Waterhouse has confirmed her pregnancy with boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress, 31 — who first sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this month — gestured to her baby bump and made a sweet joke at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival on Sunday in a TikTok clip shared by user @bestsukiw.

The beauty – who has been linked to the Batman actor, 37, since 2018 – could be seen addressing the crowd as she revealed the reasoning behind her choice of a dazzling ensemble.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I’m doing,” the singer said, pushing her fluffy pink jacket back so it moved toward her stomach.

But after the crowd’s loud cheers began to die down, she teased, “I’m not sure if it works.”

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for both Suki and Pattinson for further comment.

Waterhouse showed off her growing baby bump in a fitted, light purple mini dress with a glittering, gold hem at the bottom.

She paired the ensemble with glittering, knee-high gold boots to complete the overall look for the special performance.

The British-born star first sparked pregnancy speculation with his longtime boyfriend Robert while out for a walk earlier this month.

Since the outing, the beauty has been spotted on multiple excursions showing off her bare stomach, fueling rumors that she is expecting her first child with the Twilight alum.

The lovebirds had their first romantic relationship five years earlier and have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Earlier this year, in February, the actress opened up about her romance with the Batman actor during a conversation The Sunday times.

She explained to the outlet that the couple tries not to spend too much time apart. “I had two days off recently, and it was like, without a doubt, I’m going back to see him. Then he comes out for a few days.’

The beauty then said: ‘I’m shocked that I’ve been this happy with someone for almost five years.’

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up (on my phone) or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We always have so much to say, and I think he’s hilarious.”

She was famously involved in a two-year relationship with Hollywood star Bradley Cooper from 2013.

The pair had a torrid relationship until 2015, when their split coincided with Bradley starting a new romance with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk.

Suki also dated musician Miles Kane from 2011 to 2013 and was involved with Star Wars actor Diego Luna from 2016 to 2017.

Robert was previously in a long-term relationship with his Twilight franchise co-star Kristen Stewart, whom he divorced in 2013.

He then got engaged to musician FKA Twigs before they split in 2017.

Suki and Rob have been seen together at a number of public events recently, including the MET Gala earlier this year in May.

Shortly before the actress sparked pregnancy speculation, the happy couple appeared at the GO Campaign Annual Gala in October in Los Angeles.

Also last month, the singer further opened up about dating Pattinson, revealing that she had recently moved in with the actor, despite having been together since 2018.

While they appear on the Driven Minds: A Type 7 Podcastshe explained that dating Robert was “special” because their relationship came after she underwent “celibacy.”

‘I was ghosted and broken up after dating someone for a year, which was pretty bad. But it turned out to be brilliant because I took it as an attack on celibacy.”

Waterhouse also opened up about her long-term relationship with Pattinson and how she had felt “done” when it came to dating the star.

“Maybe for me it was about feeling really ready in a way that I haven’t before, that I really had something to give. I’ve been with myself, I’ve been in a few different types of relationships.’

‘Actually, I have something to share now. I have a life that I am proud of, that I want to share with someone, and I am stable and have everything in order.’

During the interview, Suki also revealed that she wanted children in the future, but added, “I don’t think I would have four.”

The confirmation of the pregnancy comes shortly after Waterhouse pulled out of the upcoming Laneway Festival, which was due to take place in early 2024.

In an official statement, the festival said that the singer could no longer participate in the February event ‘for personal reasons’.

The Good Looking hitmaker was originally scheduled to perform five shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

The confirmation that both Suki and Robert will become parents also comes shortly after Pattinson was spotted taking a solo stroll in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The actor dressed up for the relaxing outing in a short-sleeved T-shirt with a white print and black gym shorts.

The star slipped into a pair of black ankle socks and black sneakers that were tied with laces.

He completed his look by adding a plain black cap on his head, as well as sunglasses to protect his eyes from the bright sun.