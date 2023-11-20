Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    Veteran British Actor Joss Ackland ‘Remained Lucid to the Very End:’ Rep

    Veteran British Actor Joss Ackland ‘Remained Lucid to the Very End:’ Rep

    British actor Joss Ackland died on Sunday at age 95, his rep confirmed to Variety. He was best known for starring in the films White Mischief and Lethal Weapon 2 but had a plethora of titles behind his name, including The Mighty Ducks.

    “Joss was a long term client and great friend who remained lucid, erudite and mischievous to the very end, he died peacefully with his family this morning,” Ackland’s representative, Paul Pearson, said.

    Details regarding Ackland’s cause of death were not immediately released.

