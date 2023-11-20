NFL fans savage Zach Wilson after he embarrassingly tripped while running onto the field… before the Jets QB is BENCHED during woeful display

Zach Wilson was trying to kick back to the group when he tripped

He was benched late in the third quarter for backup quarterback Tim Boyle

Fans watching the Jets’ 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills got an extra laugh on Sunday after New York quarterback Zach Wilson tripped over his own two feet.

As the Jets took the field with about six minutes left in the second quarter, the broadcast showed a clip of Wilson turning to communicate with the sideline and attempting to return the kick as he ran toward the huddle before landing firmly on his bottom fell with his legs flying in the air.

It was just one of many moments from the game that Wilson certainly wishes he could get back after ultimately being benched for backup quarterback Tim Boyle late in the third quarter after another terrible game.

Wilson finished the game 7-15, 81 yards, one touchdown, one interception and of course the fall that amused certain fans.

‘Unbelievable, this was the best thing he did today. It’s almost impossible to be as terrible as Wilson every week,” said one fan.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson tripped and fell while trying to kick back to the huddle

Wilson had another terrible game as the Jets were crushed by the Buffalo Bills

Wilson was ultimately benched late in the third quarter of the loss for backup QB Tim Boyle

“This sums up my life as a Jets fan,” another fan tweeted.

“Zach Wilson can’t do anything right,” another account posted.

“Zach Wilson’s season in a nutshell,” another observer posted.

Another fan tried to make a bad joke when they reposted the clip, saying, “Mark Sanchez has “The Butt Fumble,” Zach Wilson has “The Trip.”

Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and the Bills’ sluggish offense responded to a change in coordinators by scoring points on six of their AFC East rivals’ first eight possessions.

The Bills (6-5) snapped a two-game skid to top 25 points for the first time in seven weeks, ending the team’s worst scoring drought since a six-game run during Allen’s rookie season in 2018.

After building a 9-0 lead on three Tyler Bass field goals, Allen broke the game open with three touchdowns over four possessions at halftime.

Some on social media responded that Wilson tripped over himself after the clip aired on TV

Allen was efficient in finishing 20 of 32 for 275 yards with an interception, which came on a desperation Hail Mary to end the first half.

Otherwise, he put the game on ice with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Ty Johnson on fourth-and-1 to cap Buffalo’s opening drive of the third quarter. He followed that up four minutes later with an 81-yard touchdown against Khalil Shakir, putting the Bills up 29-6.

The 81-yard touchdown was the longest scoring play from scrimmage this season, and the offensive outburst came as quarterbacks coach Joe Brady took over as coordinator after Ken Dorsey was fired Tuesday following a 24-22 loss to Denver.

Newly acquired cornerback Rasul Douglas had two interceptions – Buffalo’s first in seven games – and also recovered a fumble.

Wilson also encountered Jets head coach Robert Saleh on one play after he was pushed out of bounds while trying to run the ball.