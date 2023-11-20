Dick Van Dyke looks sprightly at 97 in rare public outing with wife to support his longtime photographer’s exhibit documenting his legendary life

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Dick Van Dyke, along with his wife Arlene Silver, made a special public appearance as they attended the new exhibition featuring the work of his longtime photographer Laura Johansen.

Moments In Time Portraits By Laura Johansen, which focuses on the past decade of Van Dyke’s life, opened Sunday at Malibu City Hall.

The Mary Poppins legend, who happens to be gearing up for his 98th birthday special for CBS, arrived with family and friends by his side on what turned out to be another beautiful day in Southern California.

Still looking in good spirits, the living legend was first seen in the front passenger seat with his wife, and moments later heading towards the entry doors.

Johansen’s work captured the iconic actor and entertainer during a number of major milestones, including his 2021 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony.

Legendary entertainer: Dick Van Dyke, 97, was still riding high when he and his wife Arlene Silver, 52, attended the opening of Moments In Time Portraits By Laura Johansen at Malibu City Hall on Sunday

Sporting a full beard and mustache, Van Dyke looked great wearing a tweed blazer with black trousers, a white shirt, black trousers and matching sneakers.

The West Plains, Missouri resident appeared to be in great spirits as he walked alone, with the light assistance of a cane, with his wife Arlene to his right.

Johansen can be seen walking right behind Van Dyke before and after attending her photo art exhibition.

Silver, 52, who has now been married to Van Dyke for more than 11 years, smiled next to her husband in an all-black ensemble consisting of slacks and a matching low-cut top.

One of his four children, Barry Van Dyke, was also seen supporting his father and Johansen’s photography.

In recent days, the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star promoted the opening of the exhibition, which lasted from 12pm to 2:30pm PT, on his Instagram page.

In the caption, he revealed that “so many never-before-seen photos and prints will be available for purchase.”

A video featuring several pieces from the collection was shared on the actor’s official Instagram page, encouraging fans to come visit the exhibition.

The couple eventually left the reception after Van Dyke answered some questions in the audience for about an hour.

Fans can also celebrate the iconic entertainer’s life and career when CBS airs the Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic special in honor of his 98th birthday.

“I started at CBS under contract in 1955 with the CBS morning show, then The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis Murder,” Van Dyke said in a statement, as reported by Peoplebefore adding, “I’ve been with the CBS family for almost seventy years and I couldn’t be more proud.”

He continued, “I am incredibly honored that CBS is hosting a 98th birthday special for me. I can’t wait to be part of the show!’

An official description of the special reads: “Van Dyke, a Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner, has inspired generations of artists and will be honored for his contributions to the arts and entertainment.

“The tribute travels back in time to the iconic set of The Dick Van Dyke Show and features music and dancing, performances, special guests and a special party song.”

It goes on to add: ‘The two-hour tribute event will also feature songs and archive footage from the best of his career spanning nearly a century, including Mary Poppins, Bye Bye Birdie, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and more.’

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic airs Thursday, December 21 at 9pm ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.