Lleyton and Bec Hewitt purchase resort-style six bedroom $10million mega mansion in Sydney after offloading luxurious Toorak pad

Australian tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt and his wife Bec Cartwright have invested in a $10 million mega resort-style mansion in Sydney’s Hills district.

The power couple’s lavish estate is located in the picturesque semi-rural suburb of Glenhaven and features spacious living spaces and exquisite architecture.

Their new property comes with many attractive features, including an in-ground pool, tennis court, guest house and office.

It also includes a space intended to be used as a “boys room” so Lleyton, 14, and his son Cruz, 14, can play.

Lleyton and Bec, 40, sold their mega mansion in the posh Melbourne suburb of Toorak in 2021 and would love to move back to Sydney.

The lovebirds bought the property from former Rugby League star Nathan Hindmarsh, 44, and his interior designer wife Bonnie.

It follows reports that Lleyton and Bec are planning to turn their tabloid fame into TV gold.

The glamorous couple were apparently inspired by David and Victoria Beckham’s Netflix documentary series and are hoping to replicate its success by creating their own tell-all TV show.

“Bec is very organized and has great home videos, and I know in the game they thought about doing something like this,” a friend of the couple said. New idea review.

“They watched the David Beckham series on Netflix and loved it, and I’m sure it got them thinking,” they continued.

Grand Slam champion Lleyton married Home And Away star Bec 18 years ago at the Sydney Opera House after a whirlwind romance.

The couple first met on the tennis court during a charity match at the Starlight Cup in 1999.

The two didn’t see each other for a few years, then reconnected via text after Bec sent a message to congratulate Lleyton on her Wimbledon victory.

They finally decided to meet in person in 2005 and got engaged after a whirlwind romance that lasted six weeks.

They share three children: daughters Mia, 17, and Ava, 12, and son Cruz, 14.