Fired CEO Sam Altman Is Reportedly Out of OpenAI for Good

Justin Sullivan/Getty

Despite a weekend of negotiations in which Sam Altman’s future as CEO of OpenAI hung in the balance after his sudden dismissal on Friday, the company board early Monday morning confirmed it has named former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear as interim CEO.

According to The Verge, Altman began talks with the board of the company that launched ChatGPT and put artificial intelligence on the fast-track just a day after he was unceremoniously fired—after investors revolted against the board’s decision.

The Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI backer Microsoft and venture capital firm Thrive were leading the drive to put Altman, 38, back at the helm.

Read more at The Daily Beast.