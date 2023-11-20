Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    News

    Fired CEO Sam Altman Is Reportedly Out of OpenAI for Good

    By

    Nov 20, 2023 , , ,
    Fired CEO Sam Altman Is Reportedly Out of OpenAI for Good

    Justin Sullivan/Getty

    Despite a weekend of negotiations in which Sam Altman’s future as CEO of OpenAI hung in the balance after his sudden dismissal on Friday, the company board early Monday morning confirmed it has named former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear as interim CEO.

    According to The Verge, Altman began talks with the board of the company that launched ChatGPT and put artificial intelligence on the fast-track just a day after he was unceremoniously fired—after investors revolted against the board’s decision.

    The Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI backer Microsoft and venture capital firm Thrive were leading the drive to put Altman, 38, back at the helm.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ukrainian sniper claims new world record after ‘picking off Russian soldier from 2.36 miles away using “Lord of the Horizon” gun’

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Man City teenager Rico Lewis set to START England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia, with Gareth Southgate ready to hand rising star his full senior debut after Kieran Trippier’s withdrawal

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    I put Taco Bell’s wacky menu experiments to the test. Some meals should return to the lab, while crazy-good items like breakfast tater tots should go national.

    Nov 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ukrainian sniper claims new world record after ‘picking off Russian soldier from 2.36 miles away using “Lord of the Horizon” gun’

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Man City teenager Rico Lewis set to START England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia, with Gareth Southgate ready to hand rising star his full senior debut after Kieran Trippier’s withdrawal

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    I put Taco Bell’s wacky menu experiments to the test. Some meals should return to the lab, while crazy-good items like breakfast tater tots should go national.

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    How to land a job in AI at Nvidia, according to its top recruiter

    Nov 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy