John Oliver Calls Out Absolute Worst Celeb Take on Israel-Hamas

HBO

Just when you thought you’d heard every celebrity’s tone-deaf opinion on the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, John Oliver proved us wrong. “The discourse here reached its absolute nadir when Fox Business welcomed Fabio for a 10-minute interview on the subject,” the Last Week Tonight host sadly confirmed Sunday night.

Oliver showcased what he called one particularly “wild digression concerning Hamas” wherein Fabio told Fox anchor Neil Cavuto: “These people find so much pleasure to kill, it’s the worst—10,000 times worse than the Nazi,” Fabio said, adding that Hamas seems too gleeful in publicizing how many Jewish people they’re killing. “At least the Nazi, they kept it kind of quiet.”

“Hold on Fabio,” Oliver replied in shock. “Far be it for me to contradict a noted geo-political expert and former ‘I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter’ spokesperson, but ‘at least the Nazis kept it kind of quiet?!’”

