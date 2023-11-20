Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    News

    John Oliver Calls Out Absolute Worst Celeb Take on Israel-Hamas

    By

    Nov 20, 2023 , , , , ,
    John Oliver Calls Out Absolute Worst Celeb Take on Israel-Hamas

    HBO

    Just when you thought you’d heard every celebrity’s tone-deaf opinion on the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, John Oliver proved us wrong. “The discourse here reached its absolute nadir when Fox Business welcomed Fabio for a 10-minute interview on the subject,” the Last Week Tonight host sadly confirmed Sunday night.

    Oliver showcased what he called one particularly “wild digression concerning Hamas” wherein Fabio told Fox anchor Neil Cavuto: “These people find so much pleasure to kill, it’s the worst—10,000 times worse than the Nazi,” Fabio said, adding that Hamas seems too gleeful in publicizing how many Jewish people they’re killing. “At least the Nazi, they kept it kind of quiet.”

    “Hold on Fabio,” Oliver replied in shock. “Far be it for me to contradict a noted geo-political expert and former ‘I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter’ spokesperson, but ‘at least the Nazis kept it kind of quiet?!’”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ukrainian sniper claims new world record after ‘picking off Russian soldier from 2.36 miles away using “Lord of the Horizon” gun’

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Man City teenager Rico Lewis set to START England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia, with Gareth Southgate ready to hand rising star his full senior debut after Kieran Trippier’s withdrawal

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    I put Taco Bell’s wacky menu experiments to the test. Some meals should return to the lab, while crazy-good items like breakfast tater tots should go national.

    Nov 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ukrainian sniper claims new world record after ‘picking off Russian soldier from 2.36 miles away using “Lord of the Horizon” gun’

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Man City teenager Rico Lewis set to START England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia, with Gareth Southgate ready to hand rising star his full senior debut after Kieran Trippier’s withdrawal

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    I put Taco Bell’s wacky menu experiments to the test. Some meals should return to the lab, while crazy-good items like breakfast tater tots should go national.

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    How to land a job in AI at Nvidia, according to its top recruiter

    Nov 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy