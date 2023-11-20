Barber calls out Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin over promise she never kept – after she slammed him with a cutting remark and then quit as telco boss

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A hairdresser who received a scathing remark from Optus CEO has revealed she had planned to meet him at the store but failed to show up without an explanation.

Kelly Bayer Rosmarin – who resigned suddenly on Monday – offended North Sydney hairdresser Jake Azar with comments she made during the Optus outage affecting 10 million Australians on November 8.

Mr. Azar was forced to turn away customers and close his business before lunchtime, a decision that cost him hundreds of dollars. Some customers even promised to pay but did not return.

Mr Azar spoke to a Channel Nine reporter about how the outage had affected his store, only for Ms Bayer Rosmarin to joke: “I’m disappointed a hairdresser can’t do a haircut today.”

“It seems to be one of the few things you can do without connectivity.”

Mr Azar is now accusing Optus of going back on its word after staff promised Ms Bayer Rosmarin would visit his company twice – first on Friday and then later on Saturday.

However, she did not show up.

Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, pictured at a Senate inquiry on Friday, resigned as Optus boss three days later.

Mr. Azar claims to have been contacted by Ms. Bayer Rosmarin’s colleagues to organize an appointment with his hairdresser last Friday.

One of his aides then contacted him last Friday to reschedule the hearing until Saturday, as Ms Bayer Rosmarin traveled to Canberra to face a grueling Senate inquiry into the outage.

“She said she was going to come to the store to apologise,” Mr Azar told Daily Mail Australia.

Mr Azar said he was very happy that she planned to visit him personally – but she “never kept her promises”.

He was disappointed but not surprised that someone stood him up.

The visit was organized in response to his comments about his company, which Mr. Azar called “a little rich considering it can’t even do its job.”

“She is incapable of doing her own job and keeping her word,” he fumed.

“It would have been nice if she had come as promised, shook my hand and apologized, but she couldn’t keep her own promises.”

“I would have accepted his apology and forgiven him.”

Asked if he had a message for the outgoing boss, he replied: “Good luck in whatever you do.” You’ve lost my trust, you’ve lost my faith…and good luck in everything you do.

“Be much more honest and learn from your mistakes.”

North Sydney hairdresser Jake Azar (pictured) told Daily Mail Australia on Monday the outgoing Optus boss had promised to meet him personally on Saturday but failed to show up.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Optus for comment on the barber’s claims.

Mr Azar pledged to move to Telstra following Ms Bayer Rosmarin’s comments about his business.

“I kept my promise and stayed true to my word,” he said.

“Telstra has been good so far, I can’t complain.”

“I think I should be the spokesperson for Telstra. Telstra: Australia’s choice.

He also jokingly threw his name into the ring to replace Ms. Bayer Rosmarin.

Mr Azar has been flooded with massive support after being thrust into the spotlight.

“All of Australia is on my side,” he said.

“I am known as Optus. I feel like a superstar! »

Jake Azar was hard at work cutting hair when Daily Mail Australia visited on Monday as news of Ms Bayer Rosmarin’s abrupt resignation hit the headlines.

More than 400,000 businesses were affected by the massive Optus outage earlier this month.

Mr Azar estimates he lost thousands of dollars on the day of the outage and had to close shop at lunchtime because customers could only pay in cash.

“The Commonwealth ATM around the corner was being renovated and the other one nearby was down because of the outage,” he said.

“I had to send customers to the nearest ATM, an eight-minute walk away. Some did not return to pay.

Mr Azar gave this advice to the new Optus boss.

“Tell the truth and don’t lie to people,” he said.

“People like honesty. After all, honesty is the best policy.

North Sydney Barbers (pictured) was forced to turn away customers and close at lunchtime on the day of the Optus outage.

Kelly Bayer’s husband Rosmarin was seen leaving the family’s $14 million mansion in Vaucluse on Monday afternoon, several hours after his sudden resignation.

Ms Bayer Rosmarin released a statement regarding her resignation on Monday morning.

“On Friday I had the opportunity to appear before the Senate to explain the cause of the network outage and how Optus recovered and responded,” she said in a statement.

“Having now had time for personal reflection, I have decided that my resignation is in the best interests of Optus going forward.

“It has been an honor and privilege to lead the Optus team and serve our customers. I wish everyone and the company every success in the future.

Ms. Bayer Rosmarin was only appointed to the top position on April 1, 2020.

Her husband was seen leaving the family’s $14 million mansion in Vaucluse around 12:20 p.m. Monday.

He ignored reporters’ questions and accelerated noisily in a gray Lexus.