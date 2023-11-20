Coles introduces major change to its security with ‘James Bond-style’ devices installed at its supermarkets

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Coles is rolling out fog-light anti-theft devices in a bid to deter thieves. A customer describes his shock after the accidental triggering while shopping.

Supermarkets across the country have used the technique, which involves releasing a cloud of mist onto checkouts and shelves when an alarm is triggered.

The method is designed to be activated in the event of a break-in outside store opening hours and makes it difficult for thieves to see what they are doing.

Customers at a Coles store in Melbourne were able to witness the new technology in action after the device was accidentally activated following a “technical incident”.

One shopper recalled the experience on Reddit saying he shopped at a Coles supermarket in Clayton, 19km southeast of Melbourne, at the weekend.

The customer said he was shopping late at night when he noticed a cloud of smoke filling the suburban storefront.

“I’m not sure exactly what happened as I wore my headphones and found myself in my own world, but I stopped at my local Coles to grab something for dinner on my way home around 10:20 p.m. last night,” they wrote.

“As I walked towards the checkout, I heard a loud noise and smoke gradually filling the store (there was no burning smell and everyone in the store was relatively quiet, but l the firm alarm has been triggered).

“The smoke finally cleared after two to three minutes. Does anyone know what this could have been?

Photos posted by the client show checkouts, customers and products on shelves, all obscured by a thick layer of fog.

The device released a thick cloud of fog covering shoppers, checkouts and store shelves.

Many replies to the post explained that the smoke was caused by the anti-theft fog light device.

“The anti-theft fog is used to stop thieves,” one of them said.

“They’re supposed to go off if the store is broken into or raided after closing time because it’s almost impossible to steal things when you can’t see shit,” said another.

“Definitely a malfunction if it was during business hours.”

A third pointed out: “It’s called a smoke cloak. »

The author of the post said he had no idea such technology existed.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to clarify that this is a security/anti-theft mechanism,” they said.

“I really didn’t know they used them in grocery stores!” »

In a statement, Coles told Daily Mail Australia there was a technical incident at the Melbourne store on Friday evening “which caused this fog to be deployed”.

“There is no health risk associated with the fog technology which is designed to be triggered in the event of an out-of-hours break-in,” a spokesperson said.

In September, it was revealed that Coles would “aggressively” roll out new technology that would track the movements of every shopper throughout the store.

The new security approach involves fog machines, cameras, trolley locks and smart gates to help stop supermarket theft, following a 20 per cent increase this year.

Technology tracks customers from the moment they enter the store, recording the time it takes to shop in each aisle until they reach the self-checkout.

Anti-theft fog is part of a new range of security measures used at Coles supermarkets (stock image pictured)

New security cameras above the checkouts will then track all items scanned and placed in bags and if any anomalies are detected, the smart doors will close while an alarm sounds, keeping the customer in the store.

If this fails to stop a suspected thief from leaving the store, the wheels of the new high-tech shopping carts will jam completely as soon as they leave the store.

Coles operations director Matt Swindells described the technology as “world class” in identifying potential thieves.

“What we’ve done is take the best of what’s out there overseas and then improve it with a few other tweaks. So we believe we have world-class loss prevention technology in our stores,” he told A Current Affair.

“If you are a thief, we will catch you. »