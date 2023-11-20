Unhappy birthday, Joe? Biden turns 81 with plans for low-key Nantucket celebration, as White House launches ‘operation BUBBLE WRAP’ to stop him tripping – and one veteran strategist urges president to boast about his age

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Joe Biden turned 81 with plans for a low-key celebration in Nantucket — as his administration adopts a “Bubble Wrap” strategy to keep him from falling out in public.

The president has faced repeated questions about his fitness for office, with polls and experts suggesting this is a huge problem with less than a year until the 2024 election.

When the New York Times asked him to respond to concerns about his age, the White House deflected and tried to list his achievements.

“Because of President Biden’s decades of public service experience and deep relationships with leaders in Congress, he has passed legislation that has helped create more than 14 million jobs, lower the cost of prescription drugs, invest in the US infrastructure and technology and has led to the strongest economic crisis. recovery in the developed world,” White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt said.

But some of his staff still believe he needs protection, and a new strategy is being developed to prevent him from falling or getting lost on stage, as he has done several times before.

Some described it as putting the president in bubble wrap until November 2024 to ensure he doesn’t trip or fall again in public, as he did at the commencement of the Air Force Academy in June.

But other current and former administration officials strongly disagree, calling on him to hit the campaign trail to “show his strength” and “boast about his age instead of ignoring it.”

Veteran Democrat strategist Simon Rosenberg is in the latter camp, saying Biden needs to respect his age and push harder.

“He’s successful because of his age, not despite it,” Rosenberg said.

“We’re all going to have to advocate for this because it’s true. We cannot run away from the age problem.

“It will be an important part of the conversation, but we would be making a political mistake if we don’t challenge it more aggressively.”

But John B. Judis, a longtime political strategist and author, suggested that Biden’s age makes him look less presidential.

“He doesn’t look or speak the part,” Judis said. “He is not an impressive or charming presence on the stage of a presidential or presidential election.”

Judis praised many of Biden’s legislative achievements, including infrastructure and the fight against climate change, but said his “public performance” was poor.

President Joe Biden is helped to his feet after a fall during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado in June. He fell while handing out diplomas to cadets

The commander-in-chief stumbled, hit the ground and sent cadets and Secret Service rushing to grab his arms as he handed out diplomas in Colorado

“He is doing well,” White House communications director Ben LaBolt tweeted afterward. “There was a sandbag (seen left) on the stage as he shook hands.”

“I think many voters, especially young people, who are not at all put off by his political positions or achievements, are put off by his utter failure as a royal personality,” Judis said.

‘And I don’t know how that can be solved. Not by cycling. Biden’s best hope in that regard is voters’ perception that Trump is a bad or even evil father who wants to destroy the family.”

The consternation over Biden’s age comes because the polls have never been worse for the president.

Opinion poll by The New York Times Earlier this month, Biden can be seen standing trial behind Donald Trump in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

The poll of 3,662 registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin was conducted between October 22 and November 3. The margin of error for each state is between 4.4 and 4.8 percentage points.

Biden is ahead only in Wisconsin by 2 percentage points, and is falling among registered voters by a margin of four to 10 percentage points in the five other states, according to the poll.

Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania were four of the states in which the Democrat defeated then-President Donald Trump in their 2020 White House showdown.

The same poll showed that two-thirds of the electorate sees the country going in the wrong direction under Biden.

Only 37 percent of people say they trust Biden with the economy, compared to 59 percent in Trump — which is one of the biggest gaps on the issue, the polls suggested.

Biden’s boast of “Bidenomics” also falls short — with a measly two percent saying the economy was “excellent” during his term.

According to statistics, young voters under thirty prefer Biden by just one percentage point – and men prefer Trump by double the margin than women prefer Biden.

Voters at all income levels believed that policies under Biden had harmed them personally (18 points disadvantage), while Trump’s policies had helped them (17 points advantage).

According to the data, Biden’s senile age of 80 also played a major role. 71 percent of pollsters – from every demographic group – said he was “too old.”

By comparison, only 39 percent thought Trump, 77, was too old.

Voters also favored Trump over Biden on immigration, national security and today’s Israel Palestine by 12, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Biden’s appeal to Hispanic voters is in the single digits and traditionally Democratic black voters now register 22 percent support for Trump.

New York Times and Sienna Collage polls show Biden falling behind in five of six key battleground states

“Gallup predicted an eight-point loss for President Obama, but could win handily a year later. We will win in 2024 by putting our heads down and doing the work, not by worrying about a poll,” Kevin Munoz, a spokesman for Biden’s campaign, told The New York Times.

DailyMail.com found from 1,000 voters in a hypothetical 2024 head-to-head poll that Trump has a one-point lead over Biden.

A year after Election Day on November 5, 2024, Biden’s approval rating in Gallup was 37 percent.

That is lower than his six immediate predecessors – Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George HW Bush and Ronald Reagan – at the same pace.

Only Jimmy Carter, who was at 32 percent, was more unpopular than Biden with a year to go, and Carter subsequently lost by a landslide.

Biden has raised concerns about his age, with recent blunders including looking confused about how to leave a stage at events and forgetting to tell stories.