Mariah Carey arrives on a SWING to perform Christmas classic with her twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, as she leads star-studded acts at the Billboard Music Awards 2023

Top Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy – WINNER
Libyan approx
Rema
Tams
Wizkid
Top dance/electronic artist
Beyoncé – WINNER
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Drake
Tiësto
Top Christian Artist
Brandon Lake
Exaltation worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Lauren Daigle – WINNER
Phil Wickham
Top gospel artist
CeCe Winans
Exaltation worship
Kanye West WINNER
Kirk Franklin
Maverick city music
Top Billboard 200 album
Drake & 21 Savage, her loss
Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time – WINNER
SZA, SOS
Taylor Swift, Midnights
Top soundtrack
Barbie: The Album – WINNER
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music by and inspired by
ELVIS
Metro Boomin presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (soundtrack and inspired by the film)
Top Gun: Maverick
Top R&B album
Beyonce, RENAISSANCE
Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND
Drake, honestly, never mind
Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
SZA, SOS – WINNER
Top rap album
Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss – WINNER
Future, I never liked you
Lil Baby, it’s just me
Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
Travis Scott, UTOPIA
Top Country Album
Luke Combs, Growing Old
Luke Combs, Growing Up
Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak – WINNER
Top rock album
HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW
Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel
Noah Kahan, Stick Season
Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak – WINNER
Top Latin album
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER
Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO
Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO
Peso Pluma, GENESIS
Top K-pop album
Jimin, FACE
NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’
Stray Kids, 5-STAR – WINNER
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The name chapter: TEMPTATION
TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th mini album
Top dance/electronic album
Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE – WINNER
Drake, honestly, never mind
ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM
Kim Petras, Feed the Beast
Tiësto, DRIVE
Top Christian album
Anne Wilson, My Jesus – WINNER
Brandon Lake, House of Miracles
KAIN, get up
Height worship, LION
Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle
Top gospel album
Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth
Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One – WINNER
Tye Tribbett, All New Stuff
Whitney Houston, I’m going to rock: Whitney Houston’s gospel music
Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)
Top Hot 100 song
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, Creepin’
Miley Cyrus, Flowers
Morgan Wallen, Last Night – WINNER
SZA, kill Bill
Taylor Swift, anti-hero
Best Streaming Song
Miley Cyrus, Flowers
Morgan Wallen, Last Night – WINNER
SZA, kill Bill
Taylor Swift, anti-hero
Zach Bryan, Something in the Orange
Top radio song
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, Creepin’
Miley Cyrus, Flowers – WINNER
Rema and Selena Gomez, take it easy
Taylor Swift, anti-hero
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Die for You
Bestselling song
Jason Aldean, try that in a small town
Jimin, like crazy
Miley Cyrus, Flowers
Oliver Anthony Music, Rich Men North of Richmond
Taylor Swift, Antihero – WINNER
Top collaboration
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, I’m Good (Blue)
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, Creepin’ – WINNER
Rema and Selena Gomez, take it easy
Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Unholy
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Die for You
Billboard Global Top Song (excl. US).
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, I’m Good (Blue)
Harry Styles, as it was
Miley Cyrus, Flowers – WINNER
Rema and Selena Gomez, take it easy
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Die for You
Top R&B song
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, Creepin’
Miguel, Sure
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Die for You
SZA, Kill Bill – WINNER
SZA, snooze
Top rap song
Coi Leray, Players”
Drake & 21 Savage, Rich Flex – WINNER
Gunna, fukumean
Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, All My Life
Toosii, favorite song
Top country song
Bailey Zimmerman, Rock and a Hard Place
Luke Combs, Fast Car
Morgan Wallen, Last Night – WINNER
Morgan Wallen, you prove it
Zach Bryan, Something in the Orange
Top rock song
Jelly Roll, need a favor
Stephen Sanchez, until I found you
Steve Lacy, Bad Habit
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, I remember everything
Zach Bryan, Something in Orange – WINNER
Top Latin song
Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, Ella Baila Sola – WINNER
Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, Bebe Dame
Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, a x100to
KAROL G & Shakira, TQG
Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma, La Bebe
Top global K-pop song
Fifty fifty, Cupid
Jimin, like crazy
Jungkook ft. Latto, Seven – WINNER
NewJeans, ditto
New Jeans, OMG
Top Afrobeats song
Ayra Starr, Rush
Libyanca, people
Oxlade, KU LO SA
Rema & Selena Gomez, Calm Down – WINNER
Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver, Soweto
Top dance/electronic song
Bizarrap & Shakira, Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53
David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, Baby Don’t Hurt Me
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, I’m Good (Blue) – WINNER
Elton John and Britney Spears, Hold me closer
Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, 10:35
Big moment: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha won Top Dance/Electronic Song for I’m Good (Blue)
Top Christian song
Brandon Lake, Gratitude – WINNER
Chris Tomlin, Holy Forever
for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks, Love Me Like I Am
Lauren Daigle, thank God
Phil Wickham, this is our God
Top gospel song
CeCe Winans, goodness of God – WINNER
Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, God really loves us
Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson, more than capable
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, Fear is not my future
Zacardi Cortez, Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)
Mariah Carey arrives on a SWING to perform Christmas classic with her twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, as she leads star-studded acts at the Billboard Music Awards 2023