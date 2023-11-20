Mariah Carey arrives on a SWING to perform Christmas classic with her twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, as she leads star-studded acts at the Billboard Music Awards 2023

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Top Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy – WINNER

Libyan approx

Rema

Tams

Wizkid

Top dance/electronic artist

Beyoncé – WINNER

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Drake

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Brandon Lake

Exaltation worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle – WINNER

Phil Wickham

Top gospel artist

CeCe Winans

Exaltation worship

Kanye West WINNER

Kirk Franklin

Maverick city music

Top Billboard 200 album

Drake & 21 Savage, her loss

Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time – WINNER

SZA, SOS

Taylor Swift, Midnights

Top soundtrack

Barbie: The Album – WINNER

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music by and inspired by

ELVIS

Metro Boomin presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (soundtrack and inspired by the film)

Top Gun: Maverick

Top R&B album

Beyonce, RENAISSANCE

Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND

Drake, honestly, never mind

Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

SZA, SOS – WINNER

Top rap album

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss – WINNER

Future, I never liked you

Lil Baby, it’s just me

Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS

Travis Scott, UTOPIA

Top Country Album

Luke Combs, Growing Old

Luke Combs, Growing Up

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak – WINNER

Top rock album

HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW

Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak – WINNER

Top Latin album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER

Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO

Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

Peso Pluma, GENESIS

Top K-pop album

Jimin, FACE

NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’

Stray Kids, 5-STAR – WINNER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The name chapter: TEMPTATION

TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th mini album

Top dance/electronic album

Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE – WINNER

Drake, honestly, never mind

ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM

Kim Petras, Feed the Beast

Tiësto, DRIVE

Top Christian album

Anne Wilson, My Jesus – WINNER

Brandon Lake, House of Miracles

KAIN, get up

Height worship, LION

Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle

Top gospel album

Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One – WINNER

Tye Tribbett, All New Stuff

Whitney Houston, I’m going to rock: Whitney Houston’s gospel music

Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)

Top Hot 100 song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, Creepin’

Miley Cyrus, Flowers

Morgan Wallen, Last Night – WINNER

SZA, kill Bill

Taylor Swift, anti-hero

Best Streaming Song

Miley Cyrus, Flowers

Morgan Wallen, Last Night – WINNER

SZA, kill Bill

Taylor Swift, anti-hero

Zach Bryan, Something in the Orange

Top radio song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, Creepin’

Miley Cyrus, Flowers – WINNER

Rema and Selena Gomez, take it easy

Taylor Swift, anti-hero

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Die for You

Bestselling song

Jason Aldean, try that in a small town

Jimin, like crazy

Miley Cyrus, Flowers

Oliver Anthony Music, Rich Men North of Richmond

Taylor Swift, Antihero – WINNER

Top collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, I’m Good (Blue)

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, Creepin’ – WINNER

Rema and Selena Gomez, take it easy

Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Unholy

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Die for You

Billboard Global Top Song (excl. US).

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, I’m Good (Blue)

Harry Styles, as it was

Miley Cyrus, Flowers – WINNER

Rema and Selena Gomez, take it easy

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Die for You

Top R&B song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, Creepin’

Miguel, Sure

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Die for You

SZA, Kill Bill – WINNER

SZA, snooze

Top rap song

Coi Leray, Players”

Drake & 21 Savage, Rich Flex – WINNER

Gunna, fukumean

Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, All My Life

Toosii, favorite song

Top country song

Bailey Zimmerman, Rock and a Hard Place

Luke Combs, Fast Car

Morgan Wallen, Last Night – WINNER

Morgan Wallen, you prove it

Zach Bryan, Something in the Orange

Top rock song

Jelly Roll, need a favor

Stephen Sanchez, until I found you

Steve Lacy, Bad Habit

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, I remember everything

Zach Bryan, Something in Orange – WINNER

Top Latin song

Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, Ella Baila Sola – WINNER

Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, Bebe Dame

Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, a x100to

KAROL G & Shakira, TQG

Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma, La Bebe

Top global K-pop song

Fifty fifty, Cupid

Jimin, like crazy

Jungkook ft. Latto, Seven – WINNER

NewJeans, ditto

New Jeans, OMG

Top Afrobeats song

Ayra Starr, Rush

Libyanca, people

Oxlade, KU LO SA

Rema & Selena Gomez, Calm Down – WINNER

Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver, Soweto

Top dance/electronic song

Bizarrap & Shakira, Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53

David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, Baby Don’t Hurt Me

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, I’m Good (Blue) – WINNER

Elton John and Britney Spears, Hold me closer

Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, 10:35

Big moment: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha won Top Dance/Electronic Song for I’m Good (Blue)

Top Christian song

Brandon Lake, Gratitude – WINNER

Chris Tomlin, Holy Forever

for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks, Love Me Like I Am

Lauren Daigle, thank God

Phil Wickham, this is our God

Top gospel song

CeCe Winans, goodness of God – WINNER

Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, God really loves us

Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson, more than capable

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, Fear is not my future

Zacardi Cortez, Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)