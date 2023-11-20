Photo shows Melle Stewart proudly pointing at her ‘I’ve been vaccinated for Covid’ badge. Two weeks later she had a stroke, nearly died and had to have part of her BRAIN removed. This is her surprising message

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An actress who suffered a terrible health ordeal after receiving a Covid vaccine still strongly supports vaccination.

Miss Stewart, 42, proudly showed off a badge confirming she had been vaccinated against Covid after receiving an AstraZeneca jab returning in 2021.

Two weeks after Ms Stewart received the vaccine, she woke up with a strange feeling on the right side of her body.

As she attempted to get out of bed, she collapsed and was rushed to hospital, where her condition rapidly deteriorated as she lost all movement on the right side of her body and her ability to speak.

The artist ended up in intensive care, where she was diagnosed with vaccine-induced thrombocytopenic thrombosis, a rare side effect linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

She spent three weeks in an induced coma after suffering a serious stroke, caused by two large clots in the main veins of her brain, and had to have part of her brain removed.

Ms Stewart’s husband, actor Ben Lewis, said that although his wife almost died, she urged everyone to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

“Obviously, if you want to win the lottery, you’d rather it be the other one,” he said. 9News.

“She really wants people to know that she still supports vaccination.”

Ms Stewart was working as a drama teacher in London due to the closure of theaters during the pandemic when she first fell ill in June 2021.

Mr Lewis recalled details of the terrifying night when he and his wife realized something was seriously wrong.

“We went to bed at ten that night and Melle woke up at midnight feeling funny,” he said.

Mr Lewis said he thought she may have fallen asleep on her right arm, making her feel “dead”.

But when Ms Stewart tried to stand up, she found she could not put any weight on her right leg.

The frightened couple rushed to their local hospital in an Uber.

Although initial tests were clear, Ms. Stewart’s condition quickly deteriorated and she lost her ability to speak and move her right side.

Due to the travel ban at the height of the pandemic, his family, consisting of six siblings and his parents, were unable to travel from Australia to be by his side.

Ms Stewart’s health has continued to improve and she is currently undergoing rehab at a London hospital.

Mr Lewis said he was hopeful about his wife’s health of 12 years.

“She attacks her therapies with 150% commitment. The NHS staff are just incredible,” he said.

“The signs are good that it is working. His muscles are coming back into his right leg, which is incredible.

Mr Lewis said he desperately hoped Ms Stewart could return to her beloved career in the arts.

Born in Queensland, Ms Stewart graduated from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts and appeared in the hit soap opera Home and Away in 2011.

She is best known for her stage work in Australia and the United Kingdom, where she has lived for 10 years.

Australia’s medical body TGA said eight people have died from a blood clotting problem in Australia, following more than 12 million doses.

“In Australia, the risk of dying from TTTS after vaccination is approximately one in a million,” the TGA said.

A GoFundMe was created to help raise funds for Ms Stewart’s ongoing treatment.