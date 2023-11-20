Qatar University, American University of Beirut forge partnership in Food Security and Sustainability

NNA – Qatar University (QU)#39;s College of Arts and Sciences, and the American University of Beirut (AUB)rsquo;s Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic partnership seeks to promote academic and research collaboration in the areas of food security and sustainable food production systems, aligning with global imperatives for environmentally conscious practices in food production and distribution.

The MoU, signed by Dr. Ibrahim Al-Kaabi, vice president for academic affairs at QU, and Dr. Ammar Olabi, interim dean of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences at AUB, lays the foundation for a multifaceted partnership centered on teaching, training, resources, and research generation.

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Kaabi, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, ldquo;This partnership underscores our dedication to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in QU. Our joint efforts with AUB will address real challenges within sustainable practices and innovation in food security and business.rdquo;

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Ammar Olabi, emphasized the historic nature of this partnership. ldquo;Throughout our history, the relationship between AUB, QU, and esteemed colleagues has evolved significantly across multiple fields like environmental science, agri-food and nutrition education, sustainable practices, and food security. Initiatives such as the food security program and synergy in the QU planned Sustainable Food Production Systems program symbolize our commitment to collaboration for mutual success and impact,rdquo; stated Dr. Olabi. He added, ldquo;We express gratitude to Dr. Al-Kaabi, Dr. Fatima Al-Kubaisi, and all our esteemed colleagues for their contributions and collaborative spirit.rdquo;

The agreement outlined research and academic initiatives and provisions for student, faculty, and staff exchange opportunities aimed at enhancing cultural understanding and academic exposure. Both universities will establish diverse prospects, ranging from short visits to comprehensive semester-long programs. Moreover, the collaboration places a strong emphasis on collaborative research pursuits, encouraging joint endeavors that involve faculty and researchers from both institutions.

The agreement also focuses on integrating and complementing the academic and research capabilities of both institutions. This includes a strong emphasis on areas like sustainable food production, climate-smart practices, nutrition security, post-harvest technology, food safety, and quality. In addition, the MoU emphasizes the joint efforts#39; potential to drive impactful research initiatives, fostering innovation and knowledge exchange.

The partnership between QU and AUB represents a significant stride towards enhancing education, research, and community engagement in vital domains of food security and sustainability and underscores a shared commitment to nurture academic exchanges, facilitate staff exchanges, and jointly assess the outcomes of collaborative activities. It prioritizes continual dialogue and evaluation to ensure the alignment of teaching and research endeavors.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

========