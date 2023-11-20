Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    Belyaev: Russia will respond in kind to London's unfriendly steps in the visa field

    NNA – Sergei Belyaev, Director of the Second European Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Russia will respond in the same way to unfriendly steps from London in the visa field, and this also applies to representatives of the British media working in the Russian Federation. Interview with RIA Novosti.nbsp;

    According to him, the Russian Foreign Ministry continues to receive complaints from Russian citizens that obtaining a visa to the UK has become almost impossible or extremely difficult.

    ldquo;We are talking not only about tourists, but also about Russians working under contract in the UK, who want to visit relatives or reunite with their families. The British, as a rule, use this as an argument when discussing this issue.rdquo; Belyaev noted that this was due to the excessive workload of UK immigration authorities on visa applications from Ukrainian citizens, which, as has always been emphasized, has now become an absolute priority for London.nbsp;

    ldquo;In this regard, we are sharply raising relevant issues with the British Embassy in Moscow and requesting that the British authorities not allow the rights of Russian citizens to be violated for political reasons,rdquo; he said.nbsp;

    According to the diplomat, taking into account the extremely hostile attitude of Great Britain towards Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ldquo;in order to avoid financial losses and other possible problems, advised Russian citizens to refrain from traveling to the United Kingdom and not to try to get the British.rdquo; Visas until the situation normalizes.rdquo;nbsp;

    ldquo;In addition, the British see the visa file as an effective pressure mechanism, including on unwanted Russian media, which allows, if necessary, to quickly stop covering events within the United Kingdom from an angle unfavorable to the authorities,rdquo; the agencyrsquo;s interlocutor said. Additional.nbsp;

    ldquo;In this context, in our contacts through the British Embassy in Moscow and the Russian Embassy in London, we state that unfriendly steps taken by the British in the field of visas will inevitably receive the same response. This situation works in the same way for representatives of the British media. Who have repeatedly been in Russia ldquo;It is about being subjected to measures such as cancellation of journalism accreditations and ban on entry to our country,rdquo; he said.–RIA Novosti

