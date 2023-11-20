Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    At least 12 killed in Israeli strikes on Indonesian Hospital

    NNA – Eleven patients and one relative were killed in Israeli strikes on the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra said.

    One doctor was also injured in bombardment of the site in Beit Lahia, where Israeli tanks and snipers are stationed around the complex.

    Israeli soldiers are quot;shooting at everything that movesquot; near the entrance to the hospital, Palestine#39;s official Wafa news agency reported.

    About 5,000 civilians are sheltering in the hospital, officials said.–agenciesnbsp;

