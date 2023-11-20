Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    Chinese Foreign Minister: World must “act urgently” to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    NNA -nbsp;Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi declared on Monday, addressing a delegation comprising foreign ministers from the Palestinian Authority and four Arab and Muslim countries, that the international community must take urgent measures to halt the quot;humanitarian catastrophequot; unfolding in Gaza.

    In his opening remarks in Beijing, Wang stated, quot;Let us work together to quickly calm the situation in Gaza and restore peace in the Middle East as soon as possible.quot;

    Addressing diplomats, Wang emphasized that quot;a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Gaza,quot; noting that quot;the situation in Gaza affects all countries worldwide and redefines the principles of good and evil and the fundamental principles of humanity.quot;

    He stressed that quot;the international community must move urgently and take effective measures to prevent the spread of this tragedy.quot;

    Wang stated, quot;China is a good friend and brother to Arab and Islamic countries.quot; He added, quot;We always firmly defend the legitimate rights and interests of Arab and Islamic countries, and we consistently and strongly support the efforts of the Palestinian people to regain their legitimate rights and national interests.quot;–AFP

