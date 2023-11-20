Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Salam meets Qatari counterpart in Doha

    Nov 20, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy, Amin Salam, on Monday met in Doha with Qatari Minister of Finance, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, as part of Salamrsquo;s official tour to Doha, which will last for four days.

    During the meeting, the pair discussed ldquo;topics related to common interests, especially in the financial and economic fields, as well as measures aimed at expanding joint activities, in the presence of Lebanonrsquo;s Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Farah Berri.rdquo;

