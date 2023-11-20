Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemns successive massacres committed by Israeli occupation against Palestinian people

NNA – Amidst the dark shadows of senseless crimes against religious symbols and sanctities under the pretext of freedom of expression, and a blatant policy of bias and misinformation adopted by some international media outlets, the work of the International Forum begins: ldquo;The Media and its Role in Fueling Hatred and Violence: The Dangers of Misinformation and Bias.rdquo; Next Sunday (November 26, 2023) in the city of Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in partnership between the Assistant Secretariat for Institutional Communication of the Muslim World League and the Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Countries (UNA), and under the patronage and presence of His Excellency the Secretary-General of the League and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, and His Excellency the General Supervisor of Official Media in the State of Palestine, Minister Ahmed Assaf.

The forum#39;s activities will be held with the participation of major Islamic and international news agencies, the most prominent religious, intellectual, legal and human rights leaders, and leaders of international organizations.

The forum will discuss a number of topics, most notably the topic: ldquo;Biasism and Misinformation in the International Media: The Palestinian Issue as an Example,rdquo; with the aim of identifying the shortcomings in the mediarsquo;s dealings with international issues, especially religious ones, and monitoring the negative impact of incitement and bias in media discourse and its danger to human societies. In an effort to formulate a joint international coalition against the dangers of misinformation, bias, and the spread of hatred in media discourse.

The forum is considered the most prominent solidarity media event in addressing a number of pressing international contexts, and this distinction was evident in its organization by the media arms of the Muslim World League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which are two international Islamic organizations, one of which is concerned with Islamic peoples, especially their scholars, thinkers, and youth, and the other is concerned with Islamic countries within their political framework. And the attention and follow-up related to it.

It is worth noting that the conference will be covered by all Arab and Islamic news agencies, and a number of international institutions in various media outlets.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==============