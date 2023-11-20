The Dem Plan on Tommy Tuberville’s Military Holds: It’s the GOP’s Problem

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Over the course of nine months, Sen. Tommy Tuberville has held up more than 400 military nominations over a Pentagon policy refunding travel costs for servicemembers who have to seek abortions out of their home state. But if you think Tuberville’s obstructionism is a ready-made attack ad, Democrats say it’s not so simple.

Democrats have, of course, gone after Tuberville. President Joe Biden has been vocal about his disdain for Tuberville’s strategy, blaming him and GOP enablers in Congress for harming defense readiness and troop morale.

“The Republican Party used to always support the military, but today, they’re undermining the military,” Biden said at an event in July. “The senior senator from Alabama—who claims to support our troops—is now blocking operations with his extreme political agenda.”

